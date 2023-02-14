What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Love Trip: Paris’ airs on Freeform

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The team is called in to investigate after a professional informant is found dead; Maggie connects with an old mentor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS at 8) Actors David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their roots with the help of Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Night Court (NBC at 8) Gurgs’s nephew and some of his fellow students visit the court for a school project, then reveal that their true motive is disruption.

The Rookie (ABC at 8) Lopez helps Elijah Stone take down a gang leader; Nolan and Bailey deal with the secrets his late mother left behind.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Owen wears a wire for his encounter with O’Brien but the Honor Dogs crash and announce that there’s a traitor in their midst; TK searches for a missing Carlos.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team reunites with Jaeger in Berlin as they investigate the murder of an elderly German man.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Teresa is busy planning her wedding; Melissa attempts to comfort Joe; Danielle learns about a meeting between Jennifer, Teresa and a former friend of Margaret’s.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) While investigating the slaying of investment banker, who was also ruled the victim of murder more than half a decade ago, the unit follows up on evidence that could help them with the previous case; Fortune thinks about her future with Carter.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) After learning his daughter was assaulted, a father is encouraged to take the law into his own hands.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) After two Vermont teens are abducted while heading home from a basketball game, the team focuses on a wayward pastor and his brother; Remy attends a hearing for his brother’s killer.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) The team investigates a software firm’s activities when the firm is connected to a double killing; Angie tries to make sure a key witness testifies in her case.

Premieres

Love Trip: Paris (Freeform at 9) Four unlucky-in-love American gals, Lacy, Rose, Caroline and Josielyn, move to Paris hoping to find true love, but discover that old habits are hard to break.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chip and Joanna Gaines, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Patrick Stewart, Ke Huy Quan, Boyz II Men.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Milo Ventimiglia, Charles Barkley, Paramore.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Rudd, Zoë Brecher.

