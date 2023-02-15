What to watch on Wednesday: ‘African Queens: Njinga’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) A storm hits Chicago; Halstead encourages Dr. Grace Song to put the patient’s needs first; Asher helps Archer’s pregnant patient; Maggie’s worries about Ben. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene continues to hunt for a new job; Becky desperately wants more quality time with Beverly Rose.

The Flash (CW at 8) Barry is overwhelmed with guilt about Caitlin; Mark’s plan is not universally supported; Red Death haunts Central City; an old friend pays a visit to S.T.A.R. Labs.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Erica gets a new mom friend; Barry and Adam join forces for a performance inspired by an educational entertainer.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Barbara struggles after her candle accidentally causes a small fire in the teacher’s lounge; Melissa reignites her childhood dream of firefighting.

Advertisement

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Firehouse 51 and Herrmann organize a school fundraiser; Carver’s brother visits; an overzealous citizen wants to thank Brett and Severide for saving his life.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky must reevaluate her recent actions if she wants to move forward; Althea goes undercover to learn more about Delta Securities; Henry and Zhilan follow a lead they hope will help them find Xiao.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team helps Nina Chapman track down a drug runner who avoided prison after the mysterious disappearance of Chapman’s informant years ago, but the investigation turns sour when Voight learns shady secrets from Chapman’s past.

Premieres

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix) The docudrama, narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, focuses on warrior Queen Njinga of Angola — whose story is told through interviews and reenactments.

Advertisement

Full Swing (Netflix) A docuseries that follows an elite group of professional golfers during their cutthroat seasons.

Red Rose (Netflix) A gaggle of teens attempts to survive a terror-filled summer after downloading an app that has dangerous demands and deadly consequences.

Miniseries

Dogs in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries (PBS at 8) How canids survive and thrive in extreme locations.

Returning

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Season 9.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, guest host Sarah Silverman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Liam Neeson, Jack Whitehall, Nate Smith.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye featuring 070 Shake.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Orlando Bloom, Lauren Ash, Jordan Davis.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Dylan Adler.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Pedro Pascal, Taye Diggs, Zoë Brecher.

GiftOutline Gift Article