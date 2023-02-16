What to watch on Thursday: ‘Animal Control’ airs on Fox

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Angelina admits her true feelings for Vinny; truth or dare takes an awkward turn; the cornhole finals arrive; the Situation is prepared for Jay Cutler. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Law & Order (NBC at 8) After shots are fired in a nightclub, Cosgrove and Shaw believe the shooting was a distraction to target a single victim; Price and Maroun must rely on an unreliable witness after security footage disappears.

Walker (CW at 8) While digging into the deaths of Cordell’s military pals, Cordell and Cassie discover some inconsistencies; Trey gets a new opportunity; Kelly shares news with Capt. James

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Paige brings Sheldon to a college party; Missy finds herself caught in a lie.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) Sam and Jay help Thorfinn plan a perfect first date with Flower; Hetty struggles to adapt to Nigel’s presence.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) A recently released convict goes looking for Fin Tutuola, his arresting officer; Carisi attempts to get an arrest warrant without a positive suspect ID.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team investigates the death of a competitive eater; Chavez and Allie work together to provide where the mysterious notes have been coming from.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Teddy escapes when a member of the task force goes missing; Bell locks down a piece of evidence in her case against Murphy.

Premiere

Animal Control (Fox at 9:01) Curmudgeonly ex-cop Frank (Joel McHale) leads a crew of animal control workers who love and understand animals, but like people significantly less. In the first episode, the team encounters a wild weasel in an attic and a dozen ostriches.

Movie

Who Killed Our Father? (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) When her foster father dies, Leila tracks down her biological father and sister, only for her new father figure to be killed.

Finale

The Parent Test (ABC at 9) The final two challenges address some of the biggest obstacles that families face, kids are observed while seeing other people being bullied, and one team earns the title of “Most Effective Parenting Style.”

Returning

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus) Season 3.

The Upshaws (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Jia Tolentino, guest host Sarah Silverman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James Spader, Jay Hernandez, Samara Joy.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) The Rev. Al Sharpton, Jessica Williams.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Mike Epps, Beck.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tina Fey, Nate Bargatze, Zoë Brecher.

