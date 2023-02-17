What to watch on Friday: ‘Sharper’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) Mayan and George clash on how to handle a lucrative business opportunity; Rosie's ethics are tested in the kitchen. RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV at 8) The queens go head-to-head in a series of lip-syncs, which leads to a sudden-death elimination round. Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) In 1986's Hawaii, rival promotions join forces for a Peter Maivia tribute show but bicker over how to celebrate Dwayne's grandfather; Dwayne causes chaos after a run-in with Lars Anderson.

Dateline (NBC at 9) The cold case of missing 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews gets new life after detectives narrow in on a suspect three decades after her disappearance.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) After a mother and daughter are slain, the killer sends taunting letters.

Premieres

The 12th Victim (Showtime at 8) This docuseries chronicles the terrifying murder spree of teen Charles Starkweather and his 14-year-old girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate, which became one of the first true-crime stories to unfold on television.

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV Plus) In a 1960s vision of a futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings and his team sell time-shares on the moon.

Movies

You Can’t Escape Me (Lifetime at 8) An artist flees her abusive husband to find temporary refuge with a college friend in Seattle.

Sharper (Apple TV Plus) Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan star as mother and son who plot to take down Manhattan billionaires in this neo-noir thriller.

Returning

Animaniacs (Hulu) Season 3.

Carnival Row (Prime Video) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Scott, Elizabeth Debicki, Nathan Macintosh.

