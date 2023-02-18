What to watch this weekend: ‘The Company You Keep’ premieres on ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Austin City Limits (PBS, check local listings) Spoon, a Texas-bred rock band, performs songs from “Lucifer on the Sofa.” Rico to the Rescue (HGTV at 9) Rico helps a family put a modern twist on their dated home after two separate contractors fail to deliver. Premiere Black + Iconic (VH1 at 8) Billy Porter hosts this celebration of Black fashion trailblazers.

Movies

A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story (Lifetime at 8) After her best friend dies mysteriously on a trip with her husband, a woman uncovers disturbing events from the husband’s past.

Sunday

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) Mel and her sister have a temporary truce to save their abducted brother; Mel deals with the aftermath of her argument with McCall.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Fat Tony makes Ned Flanders an offer he can’t refuse.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) A man attempting to row from New Zealand to Nova Scotia has his life changed after he visits the restaurant.

East New York (CBS at 9) Killian discovers a connection while working on a case of robbed marijuana dispensaries that could destroy his life; Suarez meets with a political policy adviser; Bentley returns to work.

The Last of Us (HBO at 9) Joel and Ellie put the heartbreaking events of Kansas City behind them as they continue their journey to find Joel’s brother.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) Kensi and Fatima are kidnapped and drugged while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant with ties to a dangerous militia.

Premiere

The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) A con man and an undercover CIA agent find love after a night of passion, not realizing their careers will put them at odds.

Finale

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Siegfried must decide whether he’s willing to guard Tristan at the cost of River’s welfare; Mrs. Hall decides to confront her feelings for Gerald.

Returning

American Idol (ABC at 8) Season 21.

Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Season 5.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) Season 15.

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Season 4.

