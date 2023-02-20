What to watch on Monday: ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ continues on Fox

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Beverly Hills and Crenshaw come together when both communities are rocked by unexpected events. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A Civil War Union soldier archive, Disneyland railroad hat badges, and an art deco diamond, sapphire and pearl necklace from 1925 are appraised.

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Jackie demands to speak with the ladies to set the record straight. Brooke tries to end her relationship with her husband, and Duffey and Iman hit a roadblock in their relationship. Jennifer reveals a rumor about Malaysia.

Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Captain Sandy fires an important crew member. A guest’s requests push chef Rachel to her limits, and Captain Lee shares big news with Sandy.

Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) Amber’s fantasy is for her real life to be as perfect as it appears to be on social media, and Roarke gives a guest an envelope with the date of his death.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 9) Sidney reveals details concerning the day of Keith’s disappearance, causing Jason to doubt the boy claiming to be his son. Mike’s mentor brings a missing officer’s case to the team.

Advertisement

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Keisha’s frustrations from choreographing the Masquerade Dance are taken out on Cam. Simone is forced to think about her future while hosting a PKZ alum, and Damon regrets taking JR’s advice.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Kyle and Carl deal with their issues, and Mya has a confrontation with Lindsay over the events in Los Angeles. Gabby is on the prowl, and Ciara joins the share house.

American Experience: Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History (PBS; check local listings) The story behind the board game Monopoly.

The Watchful Eye (Freeform at 10) Tory, Matthew and Jasper try to deal with their grief and honor Allie’s memory on her birthday, and Elena learns that she is being lied to by someone she trusts.

Finale

The Impact: Atlanta (VH1 at 9) Jayda skips Ari’s launch party, so Ari ignores Jayda’s 25th birthday. Dess and Lakeyah prepare for Rolling Loud Miami, while Tae focuses on the product line.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Little Simz.

GiftOutline Gift Article