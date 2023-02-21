What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Night Court ’ continues on NBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The team investigates a string of armed robberies targeting businesses when their suspect leads them to something bigger; OA worries about his future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS at 8) Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps activist Angela Davis and Jeh Johnson, former U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, look through their family trees.

Night Court (NBC at 8) Abby uses a train delay to serve underground justice; Gurgs attempts to stall the proceedings so Abby can meet her favorite celebrities but Dan is dead set on getting to his dinner reservations.

The Rookie (ABC at 8) The team works to stop a militia from denoting a combustible truck; in a pre-covid-19 pandemic throwback, Nolan, Thorson, Juarez and Harper search for a group of men who may have been exposed to Ebola.

Advertisement

The Winchesters (CW at 8) After the fight with Golem, John greets the gang covered in blood; Carlos and Latika are on the hunt for something important.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) A rescue complaint forces Marjan to make a difficult ethical decision, but Owen has her back; Grace befriends a young boy who becomes a frequent caller.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) When an American lawyer working in Budapest is killed by a car bomb, the team comes in to investigate; Keellett gets close to Hungarian lieutenant Benedek Erdos.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) The drama at Danielle’s mozzarella party is cooled after Teresa extends an unexpected olive branch, but things don’t stay calm for long as Louie and Joe get heated; Teresa’s daughters get mad after hearing Melissa and Joe’s podcast.

Advertisement

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) The FBI and the LAPD team up to take down a smooth talker connected with a drug lord; the rest of the team celebrates Valentine’s Day with their sweethearts.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) The love affair between a drag performer and a closeted guy living a double life ends with devastating consequences.

La Brea (NBC at 9:01) The inclusion of controversial guests for the union of Ty and Paara threatens the festivities; Lucas gives Veronica a strategy to figure out her captor’s connection to 10,000 B.C.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) When a teenage girl is kidnapped in Minnesota, the team must navigate the mistrust of authorities in a tight-knit Somali community.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) The team discovers a neo-Nazi organization is planning an attack; Angie investigates a sneaker release gone wrong.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Pink, Jonathan Majors.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Wanda Sykes, RZA, Bailey Zimmerman.

GiftOutline Gift Article