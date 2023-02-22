What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Strays’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Negotiations stall between the administration and the custodial workers union, causing Goodwin and Charles to clash; Asher works to keep a mother and her baby together. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Conners (ABC at 8) Harris makes an announcement; Ben is feeling overwhelmed. The Flash (CW at 8) Barry and Iris believe they have discovered what the Rogues are after; the team rallies support from unlikely allies; Allegra avoids talking with Chester.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam and Carmen DTR (define the relationship); Erica’s old pal pays a visit to town.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Gregory reluctantly joins the staff at the Pennsylvania Educational Conference after a fight with Amber; Jacob is charmed by the Addington teachers.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A floater develops a crush on Violet; Ritter finds a local politician in a compromising position; Mouch and Severide assist Trudy with an arson case.

Not Dead Yet (ABC at 9:32) Nell isn’t sure she’s ready to get back into the dating game, but Edward is having better luck.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) After a shooting, Burgess and Ruzek get trapped on the subway; the team searches for evidence and finds themselves brought into family drama.

Miniseries

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix) As tragedies echo through a small South Carolina community, the shocking secrets of a powerful family are exposed.

Movies

The Strays (Netflix) Neve (Ashley Madekwe), an upper-middle-class woman, must come to terms with her privilege and past when two strangers arrive in her town, unraveling her perfectly crafted life.

Finale

Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Savage Crew and Dirty Hands battle it out in the final team competition with challenges inspired by the trades, and the individual finalists must demo and stack over shipping containers to get the prize.

Returning

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Season 6.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Eugene Levy, Nas.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Keri Russell, Ms. Pat, Logic.

