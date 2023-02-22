What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Strays’ airs on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam and Carmen DTR (define the relationship); Erica’s old pal pays a visit to town.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Gregory reluctantly joins the staff at the Pennsylvania Educational Conference after a fight with Amber; Jacob is charmed by the Addington teachers.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A floater develops a crush on Violet; Ritter finds a local politician in a compromising position; Mouch and Severide assist Trudy with an arson case.
Not Dead Yet (ABC at 9:32) Nell isn’t sure she’s ready to get back into the dating game, but Edward is having better luck.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) After a shooting, Burgess and Ruzek get trapped on the subway; the team searches for evidence and finds themselves brought into family drama.
Miniseries
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix) As tragedies echo through a small South Carolina community, the shocking secrets of a powerful family are exposed.
Movies
The Strays (Netflix) Neve (Ashley Madekwe), an upper-middle-class woman, must come to terms with her privilege and past when two strangers arrive in her town, unraveling her perfectly crafted life.
Finale
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Savage Crew and Dirty Hands battle it out in the final team competition with challenges inspired by the trades, and the individual finalists must demo and stack over shipping containers to get the prize.
Returning
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (HGTV at 9) Season 2.
Snowfall (FX at 10) Season 6.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Eugene Levy, Nas.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Keri Russell, Ms. Pat, Logic.