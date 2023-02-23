What to watch on Thursday: ‘Outer Banks’ returns to Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw must sift through a string of false crime reports to find the truth about a respected doctor’s murder; after filing a complaint against two patrol officers, Shaw becomes the target of retaliation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Station 19 (ABC at 8) After a lightning strike, the crew works to extinguish a fire at Meredith Grey’s (of “Grey’s Anatomy”) home; Maya is rushed to the hospital.

Walker (CW at 8) Cassie questions who is trustworthy when she realizes people are keeping secrets; the rest of the family focuses on the horse rescue.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Meredith Grey is leaving Grey Sloan, and the doctors plan a parting surprise; Nick confronts Meredith about their relationship.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson and Carisi believe there’s more to the case of a man with dementia who confessed to murder; Fin presses Velasco to come clean.

Walker Independence (CW at 9) The origin stories and destinies of Abby, Hoyt, Kate, Kai, Calian and Tom are revealed through letters Gus writes to his late wife.

Animal Control (Fox at 9:01) Someone confesses to Frank that his rabbits got into special chocolate bars; Frank and Shred deal with a python wrapped around a man’s neck.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:30) Max is shocked when his dad visits him for the first time in three decades; Sheila and Gideon help Randi and Carter renovate their home.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) The team must help calm a rivalry between two biker gangs when the daughter of Stabler’s Marine friend is kidnapped.

Specials

Rap Trap: Hip Hop on Trial (Hulu) The case against Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) and Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) sparked conversation around the use of song lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. This special explores the history and implications of using art as evidence.

Returning

Bel-Air (Peacock) Season 2.

Outer Banks (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hank Azaria, Isabel Wilkerson, Depeche Mode.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Anthony Mackie, Chris Distefano, Gracie Abrams.

