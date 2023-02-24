What to watch on Friday: ‘Liaison’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) SWAT and Major Crimes team up to extract an undercover officer from a dangerous crime ring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BMF (Starz at 8:06) Meech and Terry head to St. Martin to nab K-9’s Colombian connect. 20/20 (ABC at 9) An Instagram model’s relationship with a much older man takes a deadly turn.

Premieres

Liaison (Apple TV Plus) Two formerly romantically entangled lovers work together to combat cyberattacks threatening the United Kingdom while they confront the secrets of their toxic relationship.

The Consultant (Prime Video) After a tragedy hits a games studio in Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant (Christoph Waltz) comes into the fold to take charge.

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV Plus) Eugene Levy visits incredible hotels around the world and immerses himself in the places and cultures that surround them.

Movies

Newlywed Nightmare (Lifetime at 8) After a man’s wife disappears on their honeymoon and his bank account is subsequently drained, he hires a private investigator.

Bruiser (Hulu) During his summer break, 14-year-old Darious explores his manhood through interactions with his father and a budding friendship with a mysterious drifter.

Die Hart: The Movie (Prime Video) This satirical movie has Kevin Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself as he sets out to be taken seriously as an action movie star; also starring John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and Jean Reno.

We Have a Ghost (Netflix) Kevin’s family becomes a social media sensation after discovering their home is haunted, but they find themselves as targets of the CIA when they try to uncover the truth about the ghost’s past.

Returning

Party Down (Starz at 9) Season 3.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) Season 5.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Cruise, Camila Morrone.

