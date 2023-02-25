What to watch on this weekend: ‘The Blacklist’ returns to NBC

(All times Eastern.)
54th NAACP Image Awards (Multiple Networks at 8) Queen Latifah hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards, which honor film and television.
Movies
Made for Each Other (Hallmark at 8) A sculptor uses magic to create her ideal man but soon begins to fall for her not-made-out-of-clay human friend.
12 Desperate Hours (Lifetime at 8) While being held hostage by a killer, a woman offers to drive the man in an effort to save the lives of her loved ones and uses her wits to mitigate the damage he wants to cause.
Sunday
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) A criminal kidnaps a relative of one of McCall’s clients and forces him to help in a heist.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda uses her position of power (as a school office volunteer) when Louise is accused of theft at school to find the real thief.
East New York (CBS at 9) Killian and Morales get help from a medical examiner and a fire marshal when they investigate a deadly fire at a salon; Haywood rolls out a new policy; Quinlan frets over Bentley’s nightmares.
Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Katsumoto takes a gig protecting a K-pop star and while trying to help Rick’s friend, Higgins and Rick find themselves in trouble.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) The team must identify a woman who attacked the founder of an AI company before a global conflict ensues; Kilbride’s ex-wife visits and prompts him to connect with their son.
The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) When Daphne sets a quick turnaround for payment, the Nicolettis craft a plan to steal a necklace at an auction; with Emma and Charlie both on Daphne’s trail, their worlds almost collide.
Specials
The 29th Annual SAG Awards (YouTube at 8) The Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony, which only honors actors, will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
Movies
The Paramedic Who Stalked Me (Lifetime at 8) After surviving a near-fatal accident, a young woman is stalked by an EMT worker who saved her life.
Returning
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime at 8) Season 8.
Wicked Tuna (National Geographic at 9) Season 12.
The Blacklist (NBC at 10) Season 10.