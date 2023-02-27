What to watch on Monday: ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ finale airs on Fox

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Brittish has a setback with her legal situation. The tension between Brandi and Duffey reaches a boiling point, and Jackie’s parenting skills are tested. Malaysia faces a big choice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Chef Rachel creates a memorable dinner, and the crew throws pageant queen guests a 1980s party. LaQuish continues to frustrate the team, and Ross must reprimand his crush.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) After a business starts using Calvin’s likeness without his permission, Dave steps in to help his friend.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob and Abishola try to squeeze in quality time, and Kofo is pushed over the edge by Goodwin’s leadership.

NCIS (CBS at 9) Parker’s dad helps the team investigate the death of a driver who was found after a car accident.

Advertisement

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Danielle and Gabby try to put the men of their pasts behind them. Chris makes a move on Ciara, Kyle is done with Carl and Lindsay, and a revelation from Danielle threatens a relaxing afternoon.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) After a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, the team and Charlie 1 must investigate who is targeting his family. Lucy returns to Hawaii early.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) After leaping into an Indian family to try to prevent their beloved restaurant from burning down, Ben forms an emotional connection with the family’s matriarch.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) A 3-year-old arrives at the emergency room with strokelike symptoms. Dr. Shaun Murphy’s diagnosis doesn’t solve the problem, so Dr. Park keeps searching.

Finale

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 8) Mike and Kemi discover that a missing bride was living a deceptive life. As Keith shares more about his time in captivity, the shroud of mystery surrounding his disappearance begins to lift.

Advertisement

Kids Baking Championship (Food at 8) The bakers create commercials to convince Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman that they would make the best birthday cake. The top cake-maker wins $25,000 and the championship title.

C.B. Strike (HBO at 9) Strike and Robin close in on the truth of Margot’s disappearance and may finally get closure.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes, Micky Dolenz, Dierks Bentley.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Damian Lewis, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michael B. Jordan, Blake Shelton.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, Tomorrow X Together.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Woody Harrelson, Niall Horan, Atom Willard.

GiftOutline Gift Article