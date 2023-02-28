What to watch on Tuesday: ‘A Whole Lifetime’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) After an off-duty diplomatic security agent is killed in New York City while trying to apprehend someone, the team tries to figure out of there’s a connection to his work. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Night Court (NBC at 8) The weird cases emerge with the blood moon along with Abby’s mom; Gurgs suspects Dan is in the know; Olivia and Neil find out the truth.

The Rookie (ABC at 8) With Elijah and Abril as partners, the team falls back on Elijah’s lawyer to uncover their plans; officers Nolan and Juarez reopen her sister’s case and discover a discrepancy.

The Winchesters (CW at 8) Mary and John’s heated discussion is interrupted with news of a creepy clown; Ada makes an interesting discovery.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Capt. Strand admits to the team that he’s been working with the FBI to bring down a terrorist group; the team responds to a bomb threat at the state Capitol.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team heads to Morocco when a flight from New York to Athens is grounded and an American citizen on board goes missing; Kellett and Erdos’s relationship progresses.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) The beef between Teresa, Joe and Melissa continues; Frankie confronts Dolores about their changing dynamic; Rachel and Jen Fessler discuss Jennifer Aydin.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) Garza and the team search for a revenge-driven gang leader; Atlas heads to town to reconnect with Laura; Simone and Carter struggles with letting bygones be bygones.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) After a triathlete is found dead, the team investigates one of her teammates and his girlfriend; Remy reconnects with a true crime show producer.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) Will’s case hits close to home; Angie and Ormewood investigate the killing of a trickster magician.

Premiere

FBI True (Paramount Plus) The docuseries goes behind the scenes with real agents who relay their most memorable cases.

Special

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix) British comedian Jamie Demetriou takes audiences through the stages of life in this musical sketch-comedy special.

Returning

Homestead Rescue (Discovery at 8) Season 10

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Willem Dafoe, Marlon Wayans, Macklemore, Kelsey Cook.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Prince Harry, Martin McDonagh, Big Thief.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Courteney Cox, Ike Barinholtz.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, the Scarlet Opera.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, Francia Raisa, Atom Willard.

