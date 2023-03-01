What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Mandalorian’ returns to Disney Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) The janitors cause chaos when they go on strike; Marcel helps a young girl who was injured on her family’s farm; Charles and Cuevas’s patient with schizophrenia returns; Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Archer treats a patient with something in her stomach. The Conners (ABC at 8) Harris takes out her frustration on Darlene; Dan and Louise spend the day in bed.

The Flash (CW at 8) The Flash must make an impossible choice; Team Flash calls on Rogue Squad for help; Iris is paid a visit by an old friend; Joe and Cecile work to compromise.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Barry is caught in a lie after his impulsive choices; Beverly’s crush causes emotional turmoil.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Jacob gets a mural arts program to visit his students; Barbara and Melissa learn parents want to turn Abbott into a charter school.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Kidd, Seager and Carver investigate a fire at the stables; Kyle argues with some of the firefighters over cost-cutting measures; Herrmann struggles as Cindy’s condition deteriorates.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) After a family is poisoned, the team discovers a connection to the Becks; Ruzek goes undercover to work for their business, learning chilling information about Richard.

Premieres

The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige (BET at 10) Mary J. Blige shares wine with her guests as they have honest conversations; the first episode features Caresha Yung, Miami Brownlee and Taraji P. Henson

True Lies (CBS at 10) A wife discovers that her seemingly ordinary husband is living a double life as a spy.

Cheat (Netflix) This quiz show encourages contestants to cheat their way to the top, as long as they don’t get caught.

Wreck (Hulu) Jamie Walsh boards a cruise ship in hopes of finding what happened to his missing sister but discovers a dark conspiracy onboard.

Finale

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox at 9:01) The remaining recruits face enemy interrogation.

Returning

Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 44.

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Mo Amer, guest host Hasan Minhaj.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice T, Stephanie Hsu, Adam Lambert.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michelle Yeoh, Riley Keough.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jon Favreau, Nicole Byer, Tove Lo.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jim Gaffigan, Richard Kind, Atom Willard.

