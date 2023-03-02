What to watch on Thursday: ‘Walker Independence’ finale airs on the CW

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Vinny welcomes Angelina into his apartment; Nicole has the girls join her for a combination business trip and wild weekend in California wine country; Vinny gets an opportunity to dance with the stars. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Station 19 (ABC at 8) After Dixon exercises poor judgment, he threatens Natasha; Jack has a disappointing first day back; the team responds to a call in Theo’s old neighborhood.

Walker (CW at 8) Cordell and Cassie work to find out more about Grey Flag’s plans after a revelation; when a philanthropist takes an interest in the horse rescue, Liam’s and Stella’s dreams finally seem to be coming together.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Mandy goes into labor, but the Coopers are nowhere to be found; Sheldon gleefully awaits the launch of his database.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) Sam hits a wall on her Isaac-focused biography; Trevor and Hetty work to keep their relationship a secret; Thor attempts to prove that he can control his temper.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Teddy makes a choice; Maggie and Winston are at an impasse; Link relies on Jo for support as he prepares for surgery on a popular athlete; Simone and Lucas get a surprise visitor.

Animal Control (Fox at 9:01) Amit deals with a kangaroo; a cougar is spotted.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) After a silver ink note threatening Maxine Roby’s life is found at the lab, the team tries to discover who is behind the notes and how they connect to previous cases.

Alaska Daily (ABC at 10:01) The team races to help when Eileen is taken hostage in the newsroom.

Premieres

Karate Sheep (Netflix) Clever sheep use their karate skills and gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf.

Specials

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me (HBO Max) Comedian Marlon Wayans (“White Chicks”) uses impressions and physical comedy to address the 94th Academy Awards ceremony slap in his hour-long stand-up performance.

Finale

Walker Independence (CW at 9) As Gus clings to life, Abby, Hoyt, Kate and Calian work to expose Tom’s true self and finally end the Davidson reign over Independence.

Returning

Sex/Life (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Kevin O’Leary, guest host Hasan Minhaj.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Brendan Fraser, Tan France, Lizzy McAlpine.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steven Spielberg, John Williams.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin Bacon, Paul Mescal, Kali Uchis.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Martin.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jonathan Majors, Riley Keough, Atom Willard.

