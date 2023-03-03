What to watch on Friday: ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ airs on Prime Video

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) BMF (Starz at 8) Flushed with product from a new plug, the brothers buy a carwash in hopes of packing cars; Meech creates kingmakers while Terry hires new drivers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) George loses Chance at a discount department store, showing his babysitting skills; Quinten learns that Mayan’s been holding out on him.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) In the main challenge, the queens get close to celebs for a sketchy TV newsmagazine; the runway category is “Night Of 1000 Beyoncés”; special guests Charo, Frankie Grande and Love Connie.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Hondo and Deacon must mentor the newest team members during Patrol Day; Tan, who is suspended, investigates a mystery.

Party Down (Starz at 8:56) Party Down works a surprise party for a movie star thrown by his studio exec girlfriend, but the shindig takes an awkward turn when the team sees something they shouldn’t have.

Dateline (NBC at 9) Updates on the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul, as well as comments from those close to the family.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) When a giant tree falls during a reforestation assignment Bode must step up to lead the rescue efforts to save Eve’s life.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Eddie’s former partner accuses an officer of excessive force; Danny and Baez struggle with a foster child who is at the center of their investigation; Erin makes a hard choice about her campaign.

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus) In his first show since his election recap, Jon Stewart takes audiences through America’s most persistent problems and attempts to find solutions.

Premieres

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video) Decades after Daisy Jones & the Six reached its height in the ’70s, band members agree to reveal what caused them to break up after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Movies

Finding Michael (Disney Plus) Two decades after his brother Michael Matthews disappeared hours after becoming the youngest Briton to climb Mount Everest, Spencer Matthews recruits a team to try to find his brother’s body in Everest’s “Death Zone.”

Returning

Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Season 2.

Next in Fashion (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tessa Thompson, Andy Cohen, the National.

