What to watch this weekend: ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ airs on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix at 10) In this live-streamed comedy event Chris Rock is expected to address the infamous Oscars slap.
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing (Lifetime at 10:03) Chronicling the stories of two missing young Black women, whose family battles a system stacked against them and hopes to bring them home with the help of the Black and Missing Foundation.
Movies
Black Girl Missing (Lifetime at 8) A Black mother recruits a community of internet sleuths to find her missing daughter when authorities and the media abandon the search to focus on a missing White girl.
Returning
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Season 22.
Sunday
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) After Bart’s latest prank causes chaos, Marge and Homer imagine a world without their son.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) After witnessing a gaggle of hip teens in the restaurant, Tina decides she must become just like them; Gene and Louise fight over stinky socks.
East New York (CBS at 9) Morales and Killian turn to Quinlan after a murderous house party in Ruskin Gardens; Haywood steps into a new role; Suarez attempts to help his brother.
Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Magnum and Higgins hunt for a missing CEO; Rick preps for a visit from his reckless younger sister
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) After a petty officer is found dead from an apparent suicide, the team investigates his death; Callen and Anna start wedding planning; Sam connects with his daughter.
The Blacklist (NBC at 10) The task force, with the help of new member Siya Malik, tries to infiltrate a high-stakes poker game with ties to Wujing; after Agnes is bullied at school, Reed and Cooper disagree on how to handle it.
The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) The Nicolettis convince a wealthy woman to seek revenge on her con man fiance; Emma is introduced to Charlie’s family; the CIA and Nicolettis learn that Daphne is expanding her business.
Movies
Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia (CNN at 9) Chronicling the quick rise and spectacular fall of the revolutionary app HQ Trivia.