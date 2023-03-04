What to watch this weekend: ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts with performances by Kelsea Ballerini. Specials 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards (YouTube at 5) Hasan Minhaj hosts the celebration of the best independent films and television series of 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 (Multiple Networks at 7) Celebrating fan favorites in the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix at 10) In this live-streamed comedy event Chris Rock is expected to address the infamous Oscars slap.

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing (Lifetime at 10:03) Chronicling the stories of two missing young Black women, whose family battles a system stacked against them and hopes to bring them home with the help of the Black and Missing Foundation.

Movies

Black Girl Missing (Lifetime at 8) A Black mother recruits a community of internet sleuths to find her missing daughter when authorities and the media abandon the search to focus on a missing White girl.

Returning

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Season 22.

Sunday

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) After Bart’s latest prank causes chaos, Marge and Homer imagine a world without their son.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) After witnessing a gaggle of hip teens in the restaurant, Tina decides she must become just like them; Gene and Louise fight over stinky socks.

East New York (CBS at 9) Morales and Killian turn to Quinlan after a murderous house party in Ruskin Gardens; Haywood steps into a new role; Suarez attempts to help his brother.

Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Magnum and Higgins hunt for a missing CEO; Rick preps for a visit from his reckless younger sister

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) After a petty officer is found dead from an apparent suicide, the team investigates his death; Callen and Anna start wedding planning; Sam connects with his daughter.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) The task force, with the help of new member Siya Malik, tries to infiltrate a high-stakes poker game with ties to Wujing; after Agnes is bullied at school, Reed and Cooper disagree on how to handle it.

The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) The Nicolettis convince a wealthy woman to seek revenge on her con man fiance; Emma is introduced to Charlie’s family; the CIA and Nicolettis learn that Daphne is expanding her business.

Movies

Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia (CNN at 9) Chronicling the quick rise and spectacular fall of the revolutionary app HQ Trivia.

