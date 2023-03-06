What to watch on Monday: ‘History of the World, Part II’ airs on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Captain Lee is welcomed back as the new stew is thrown into the deep end. Ben finds himself in a love triangle, and Ross and Katie navigate their feelings. Fraser attempts to figure out the team dynamic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9-1-1 (FOX at 8) A thunderstorm brings about lightning strike emergencies, and Chimney gets a surprise from Albert.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Carl’s issues with Kyle come to a head when he returns to the Loverboy offices. Andrea rejoins the crew, and a slumber party takes a turn.

Fantasy Island (FOX at 9:01) A musician suffering from writer’s block fantasizes about anonymity so she can focus on her work. Javier learns something about Helene’s life before her mother’s death.

The Watchful Eye (Freeform at 10) Elena, Roman, Bennet, Ginny and Kim are trapped in the attic of the Greybourne during a blackout. Tory and Matthew get closer, and Alex makes a discovery.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben leaps onto a naval battleship during war games in 1989 and must navigate a dangerous rescue mission. His commanding officer also happens to be Addison’s father.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) Dr. Jared Kalu returns to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient. Park treats the man his wife had an affair with.

Premieres

Rain Dogs (HBO at 10) This dark comedy focuses on a mother’s love as she attempts to create a better life for herself and her daughter.

History of the World, Part II (Hulu) This long-awaited sequel to “History of the World, Part I” features a variety of sketches that take audiences through different periods of history.

Returning

Spring Baking Championship (Food at 8) Season 9.

The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 23.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Season 2.

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) Season 4.

Ridley Jones (Netflix) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chance the Rapper, Maude Apatow.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hank Azaria, Diane Morgan, Urian Hackney.

