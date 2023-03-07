What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Winchesters’ finale airs on the CW

(All times Eastern.)
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Capt. Strand and the 126 assist a husband whose wife “dies” when she is not upside-down; Grace talks to a pizza delivery driver who is about to have the shock of his life; Tommy worries that Trevor’s daughter is going down a bad path.
American Auto (NBC at 8:30) Payne sponsors an annual contest at a local elementary school but sparks controversy when Katherine goes on Instagram Live with a Somali American student.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Valentina enjoys a Barbie-themed birthday party; Rachel deals with her family not being wholeheartedly supportive of another baby; Teresa and her daughters go shopping for a wedding veil; Jennifer Aydin warns Melissa about Marge.
Accused (Fox at 9:01) After a female stand-up comic is assaulted by a fellow comic, she uses her platform to make the situation public.
Premieres
Blood & Money (CNBC at 10) Detectives and prosecutors follow the money to investigate infamous financial scandals.
Who Killed Robert Wone? (Peacock) A docuseries surrounding the unsolved 2006 murder of a young attorney found stabbed to death at a friend’s home in Washington, D.C.
Finales
The Winchesters (CW at 8) John gets a message from a stranger; Carlos, Latika and Ada try to find answers as the clock runs out; Mary and John share a warm but awkward reunion.
Love Trip: Paris (Freeform at 10) Who will move to Paris and stay together in the season finale?
Returning
That’s My Jam (NBC at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer, Macklemore featuring Morray.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Taylor, Eva Longoria.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hong Chau, Stephen Sanchez.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ike Barinholtz, Melissa Barrera, Margaret Atwood, Urian Hackney.