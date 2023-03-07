What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Winchesters’ finale airs on the CW

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) After two decades, a devout Satanist and witch is ready for her soul mate, David. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Night Court (NBC at 8) Abby attempts to get the court featured on a popular podcast, but the host only has eyes for Dan, who then learns the downsides of attention.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Capt. Strand and the 126 assist a husband whose wife “dies” when she is not upside-down; Grace talks to a pizza delivery driver who is about to have the shock of his life; Tommy worries that Trevor’s daughter is going down a bad path.

American Auto (NBC at 8:30) Payne sponsors an annual contest at a local elementary school but sparks controversy when Katherine goes on Instagram Live with a Somali American student.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Valentina enjoys a Barbie-themed birthday party; Rachel deals with her family not being wholeheartedly supportive of another baby; Teresa and her daughters go shopping for a wedding veil; Jennifer Aydin warns Melissa about Marge.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) After a female stand-up comic is assaulted by a fellow comic, she uses her platform to make the situation public.

Premieres

Blood & Money (CNBC at 10) Detectives and prosecutors follow the money to investigate infamous financial scandals.

Who Killed Robert Wone? (Peacock) A docuseries surrounding the unsolved 2006 murder of a young attorney found stabbed to death at a friend’s home in Washington, D.C.

Finales

The Winchesters (CW at 8) John gets a message from a stranger; Carlos, Latika and Ada try to find answers as the clock runs out; Mary and John share a warm but awkward reunion.

Love Trip: Paris (Freeform at 10) Who will move to Paris and stay together in the season finale?

Returning

That’s My Jam (NBC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer, Macklemore featuring Morray.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Taylor, Eva Longoria.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hong Chau, Stephen Sanchez.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ike Barinholtz, Melissa Barrera, Margaret Atwood, Urian Hackney.

