TV

What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Winchesters’ finale airs on the CW

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | ‘Who Killed Robert Wone?’ premieres on Peacock

By
March 7, 2023 at 1:00 a.m. EST

(All times Eastern.)

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) After two decades, a devout Satanist and witch is ready for her soul mate, David.

Night Court (NBC at 8) Abby attempts to get the court featured on a popular podcast, but the host only has eyes for Dan, who then learns the downsides of attention.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Capt. Strand and the 126 assist a husband whose wife “dies” when she is not upside-down; Grace talks to a pizza delivery driver who is about to have the shock of his life; Tommy worries that Trevor’s daughter is going down a bad path.

American Auto (NBC at 8:30) Payne sponsors an annual contest at a local elementary school but sparks controversy when Katherine goes on Instagram Live with a Somali American student.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Valentina enjoys a Barbie-themed birthday party; Rachel deals with her family not being wholeheartedly supportive of another baby; Teresa and her daughters go shopping for a wedding veil; Jennifer Aydin warns Melissa about Marge.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) After a female stand-up comic is assaulted by a fellow comic, she uses her platform to make the situation public.

Premieres

Blood & Money (CNBC at 10) Detectives and prosecutors follow the money to investigate infamous financial scandals.

Who Killed Robert Wone? (Peacock) A docuseries surrounding the unsolved 2006 murder of a young attorney found stabbed to death at a friend’s home in Washington, D.C.

Finales

The Winchesters (CW at 8) John gets a message from a stranger; Carlos, Latika and Ada try to find answers as the clock runs out; Mary and John share a warm but awkward reunion.

Love Trip: Paris (Freeform at 10) Who will move to Paris and stay together in the season finale?

Returning

That’s My Jam (NBC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer, Macklemore featuring Morray.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Taylor, Eva Longoria.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hong Chau, Stephen Sanchez.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ike Barinholtz, Melissa Barrera, Margaret Atwood, Urian Hackney.

