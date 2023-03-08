What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Faraway’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam is shocked to learn of an incident between Carmen and one of his siblings; Geoff helps Pop-Pop with his roommate issues.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) For Teacher Appreciation Day, Abbott is given two courtside tickets to a 76ers game, and the teachers must decide who gets to attend; Janine invites the teachers for a game night, and her sister comes to visit.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Katie plans a divorce party trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu but doesn’t invite Scheana; Lala and Raquel go after the same guy; Ariana gets bad news from home.
Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin must go back out onto the street as Veronique and Cassandra pursue his stolen money; Leon and Big D have issues; Teddy goes after his KGB counterpart.
True Lies (CBS at 10) Helen, Harry and the team go undercover to stop a bioweapon terrorist attack in Madrid.
Premieres
Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox at 9:01) Four hard-working farmers search for love with single women looking to leave behind the comfort of city life for the charm of the country.
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix) This docuseries searched for answers for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared in 2014 with all 239 passengers on board.
The Challenge: World Championship (Paramount Plus) Global MVPs and “Challenge” legends battle to be crowned the first world champion.
Movies
Faraway (Netflix) After inheriting a home on a Croatian island willed to her by her mother, Zeynep embarks on a life-changing journey.
Finale
Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky and the team race against the clock to stop Xiao’s plan.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kerry Washington, St. Vincent.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Idris Elba, F. Murray Abraham.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Matthew Rhys, Greg Barris.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Zoë Chao, Zara Larsson, Urian Hackney.