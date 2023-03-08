The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
TV

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Faraway’ premieres on Netflix

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | ‘MH370: The Plane That Disappeared’ airs on Netflix

March 8, 2023 at 1:00 a.m. EST

(All times Eastern.)

The Conners (ABC at 8) Mark vies to make it into the Lanford High chamber orchestra; Jackie introduces a lottery machine into the Lunch Box.

The Flash (CW at 8) The Red Death terrorizes Central City, while Barry, Iris and Cecile work on a plan; Barry must deal with his biggest regret; Joe gives Barry a pep talk.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam is shocked to learn of an incident between Carmen and one of his siblings; Geoff helps Pop-Pop with his roommate issues.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) For Teacher Appreciation Day, Abbott is given two courtside tickets to a 76ers game, and the teachers must decide who gets to attend; Janine invites the teachers for a game night, and her sister comes to visit.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Katie plans a divorce party trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu but doesn’t invite Scheana; Lala and Raquel go after the same guy; Ariana gets bad news from home.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin must go back out onto the street as Veronique and Cassandra pursue his stolen money; Leon and Big D have issues; Teddy goes after his KGB counterpart.

True Lies (CBS at 10) Helen, Harry and the team go undercover to stop a bioweapon terrorist attack in Madrid.

Premieres

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox at 9:01) Four hard-working farmers search for love with single women looking to leave behind the comfort of city life for the charm of the country.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix) This docuseries searched for answers for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared in 2014 with all 239 passengers on board.

The Challenge: World Championship (Paramount Plus) Global MVPs and “Challenge” legends battle to be crowned the first world champion.

Movies

Faraway (Netflix) After inheriting a home on a Croatian island willed to her by her mother, Zeynep embarks on a life-changing journey.

Finale

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky and the team race against the clock to stop Xiao’s plan.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kerry Washington, St. Vincent.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Idris Elba, F. Murray Abraham.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Matthew Rhys, Greg Barris.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Zoë Chao, Zara Larsson, Urian Hackney.

