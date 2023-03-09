What to watch on Thursday: ‘School Spirits’ premieres on Paramount Plus

(All times Eastern.)
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon deals with his database failure. Georgie and Mandy struggle to adjust to parenthood, and Missy feels left behind.
Animal Control (Fox at 9) The team investigates a bathing bear, and Frank thinks about his night with Dolores.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) When someone from her past returns, Simone must make a decision. Blue and Jules shadow Maggie, and Jo and Link treat a pregnant patient. Lucas and Mika throw a surprise-filled party.
So Help Me Todd (CBS at 9:01) Margaret represents a teen hacker charged with releasing classified defense documents.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team races to find the antidote to a mysterious poison that medical examiner Sonya was exposed to. Max’s ex-husband returns to check in.
You (Netflix) The second half of Season 4’s European adventure airs.
Premieres
The Torso Killer Confessions (A&E at 9) Robert Anzilotti, the Bergen County, N.J., chief of detectives, gets murder confessions from Richard Cottingham, a.k.a. the Torso Killer.
School Spirits (Paramount Plus) Maddie, a teen stuck in high school purgatory attempting to solve the mystery of her disappearance, goes on a crime-solving journey.
Movies
Her Study of a Killer (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman must discover who is trying to use her high school secrets against her before her life is destroyed.
Returning
Top Chef (Bravo at 9) Season 20.
Late Night
Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Omar Epps, guest host Marlon Wayans.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jenna Ortega, Hannah Waddingham, Twice.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Milo Ventimiglia, Madelyn Cline, Tim Young.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Driver, Adam Brody, Urian Hackney.