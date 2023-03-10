What to watch on Friday: ‘UnPrisoned’ airs on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) George encourages Mayan to take a second job, but Mayan thinks her parents work too hard; Oscar and Momo vie to be George’s best friend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team races to stop a plot targeting veterans when classified information lands in the wrong hands; Luca must make a difficult choice when a family member gets sick.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) Station 42 is called to assist in rescue efforts when a wildfire breaks out.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) A man awakes to find his fiancee dead.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny teams up with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates to get a cartel boss to arraignment, but the criminal threatens the Reagans; Erin takes on an assault case.

Premieres

Kiff (Disney at 8) Kiff, an optimistic squirrel, tackles the world with her bunny best pal Barry in this animated comedy.

UnPrisoned (Hulu) Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington), a relationship therapist and single mom, has her life turned upside down when her father (Delroy Lindo) is released from prison and moves in with her family.

Outlast (Netflix) Sixteen survivalists take on the extreme Alaskan wild to win a massive cash prize, but they must team up to reach the finish line.

Specials

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) (Disney Plus) Miley Cyrus returns to her Disney roots to perform songs from her latest album and reflect on her journey.

Miniseries

The Torso Killer Confessions (A&E at 9) Robert Anzilotti continues his mission to tie Cottingham to additional murders.

Movies

A Lifeguard’s Obsession (Lifetime at 8) After saving a well-known woman from drowning, an awkward lifeguard believes the woman owes him her time and affection.

Chang Can Dunk (Disney Plus) High-schooler Chang bets a basketball star he can dunk by homecoming, but to accomplish the task he’ll need to reexamine everything in his life.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix) Disgraced and incarcerated detective John Luther (Idris Elba) breaks out of prison to stop the psychopathic serial killer terrorizing London.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lucy Liu, Damson Idris, Bizarrap & Shakira.

