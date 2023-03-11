What to watch this weekend: ‘The Oscars’ airs on ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Jenna Ortega (“Scream VI”) hosts and the 1975 performs. Movies Game of Love (Hallmark at 8) A board game designer and a marketing consultant must create a game to help players find love. Girl in the Closet (Lifetime at 8) A young girl who was adopted by her aunt turns to her faith after being imprisoned with no human contact.

Sunday

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) Harry leads the team to find the culprit who is terrorizing a local community with antisemitic hate crimes before another attack; McCall must decide the lengths she will go to get custody of Delilah.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Milhouse’s dad goes on a censorship crusade after a history lesson that paints one of his ancestors in a bad light, and Homer joins in for fun and profit.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Louise drags Tina along to find the perfect item for her final show-and-tell; Teddy tries too hard to impress a date at the restaurant.

East New York (CBS at 9) The team races to find a killer amid a gentrification battle after a body is found at the construction site of a luxury housing development; Quinlan’s mother drops by.

Yellowstone Wardens (Animal Planet at 9) Wardens find a heated situation off the road; Lesofski looks for who is responsible for discarding an elk carcass; a riverside check station catches four underage drivers under the influence.

Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Magnum enlists Katsumoto to help find a missing tourist; Higgins and Kumu are on the case of a murdered dog; Rick asks for TC’s help after he accidentally loses Magnum’s pet mouse.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Lois unleashes the green-eyed monster when Carter adopts a young girl to restore his public image.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) The task force looks to a group of renowned pickpockets after an assassination attempt on Sen. Panabaker; Red sends a gift to an old friend.

Premieres

Naked and Afraid: Solo (Discovery at 10:03) Eight survivalists attempt to last 21 days in locations across the globe without a partner.

Specials

The Oscars (ABC at 8) Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, which honors achievements in film; performances by Rihanna, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and Lenny Kravitz planned.

Finale

The Last of Us (HBO at 9) The extremely popular zombie series starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal concludes its first season.

