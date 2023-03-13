What to watch on Monday: ‘NCIS’ continues on CBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Olivia struggles with her sobriety after her father’s death. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A Marilyn Monroe-signed autograph, Michael Jordan basketball cards and sticker, and a Tiffany & Co. diamond and sapphire bracelet are appraised. The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin and Marty consider starting a business together, and Dave sets up a mini-library full of a self-help book he wrote.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) While Buck’s life hangs in the balance, he imagines a world where he never became a firefighter.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob interferes in Goodwin and Kofo’s fight, only to make things worse. Abishola realizes she hasn’t been a great friend to Kemi.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) An unexpected encounter puts Simone and the Bringston tennis team in danger. Damon thinks about his next steps.

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates a potential bioterror attack at a strip mall parking garage. Knight’s father has a health scare while in Japan.

Great Performances (PBS; check local listings) David Strathairn steps into the role of Jan Karski, a World War II Polish resistance fighter and Holocaust witness.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Navy residents’ vehicles are burglarized, and the team discovers that these events are connected to peculiar crimes. Whistler deals with an uncooperative confidential informant, and Alex considers his options for college.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben leaps into a public defender and must keep an innocent teenager out of prison. Jenn steps in as the hologram and puts her legal expertise to the test.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) Dr. Shaun Murphy needs legal representation to help him win a case and goes with a promising lawyer who has obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery at 8) Season 4.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bob Odenkirk, Paris Hilton, Collin Morikawa, Asake.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver, Nic Collins.

