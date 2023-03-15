What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Ted Lasso’ returns to Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Josh is welcomed back to Brazil by a fire marshal with questions; Amanda gets Mark and Huck to make rye whiskey in a different way; Digger and Beaz race to complete a $15,000 whiskey run. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Conners (ABC at 8) Dan and Jackie take the trek to a hardware wholesaler in Oklahoma; when Darlene leaves town, she gives Becky and Ben an abundance of to-do notes.

The Flash (CW at 8) Barry and Iris prepare to start their new life; Cecile investigates a string of unfortunate and highly unexpected events; Chester and the team try to discover Khione’s abilities.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Barry implements a host of superstitious protocols for the family when the Flyers make it to the Stanley Cup Finals; Lou and Linda spend time with Muriel.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) The school rallies to fight the impending charter school threat; Ava suggests a festival to encourage parents to visit the school and sign the petition, but Legendary Charter’s Draemond arrives to derail the event.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Lala and Katie confront Raquel for kissing Oliver; to help Schwartz get back in the game, Scheana plans a guys night; Tom and Tom make a big decision about their bar; Lisa consoles Ariana.

Not Dead Yet (ABC at 9:32) Nell’s father visits; Lexi does the yearly performance reviews at the SoCal Independent.

True Lies (CBS at 10) To bring down a weapons dealer, Henry and Helen go undercover as billionaires; Helen struggles to separate her new, dangerous work life and her home life.

Movies

Secret Society of Lies (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) After being targeted by a secret fraternity, a brilliant student tries to expose the long-reaching power of this dangerous group of men.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix) This documentary chronicles the rise of one of the most famous adult entertainment platforms and the backlash it has received.

Finale

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Danni’s actions have put her in jeopardy; Karen pays the price for Aaron’s secret.

Returning

Stillwater (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:35) Keira Knightley, Zachary Levi, Rina Sawayama, Nore Davis.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Vice President Harris, Carrie Coon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Letterman, Dominique Fishback.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dan Levy.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:35) Bryan Cranston, Nicole Byer, Nic Collins.

