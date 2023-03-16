What to watch on Thursday: ‘Shadow and Bone’ returns to Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Next Level Chef (Fox at 8) Competitors make an alcohol-based dish; one chef’s journey comes to an end. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) A mistake drives a wedge between the married owners of Franco Di Roma in Middletown, N.Y.; Robert must help the owners heal before their legacy collapses.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) A fire-training session goes wrong; Bailey encourages Carina to listen to Maya’s attempts at reconciliation; Jack’s sister arrives at the station with a friend and an injury.

Animal Control (Fox at 9) Frank and Shred are called in to help a cow in a fraternity house; Patel learns more about Victoria’s personal life.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) A surgical case brings Catherine back to Grey Sloan; Amelia treats a possible cancer patient with an overly supportive family; Owen takes his medical future into his own hands.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:31) To advance his career, Max hosts singer Zoey Monroe; Carter causes a flood in the condo; Randi and Carter crash at Sheila’s.

Alaska Daily (ABC at 10:01) Eileen and Roz work to report on the findings in Gloria Nanmac’s case; Austin and Claire investigate what Conrad Pritchard is up to in Alaska.

Premieres

Grown & Gospel (WE at 9) Childhood friends navigate the gospel music world in the shadows of their celebrity parents.

Queens Court (Peacock) Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete help Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea find their kings in this reality dating series.

Movies

Spring Break Nightmare (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman fights to bring back her kidnapped daughter and to find out who was responsible for her disappearance.

Returning

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Season 5.

Shadow and Bone (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keanu Reeves, Melanie Lynskey, De La Soul.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Andy Samberg, Lukas Gage, Raye.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jason Sudeikis, Annaleigh Ashford, Nic Collins.

