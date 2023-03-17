What to watch on Friday: ‘Extrapolations’ airs on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) Mayan and Quinten are given a view of a different life when relatives visit; Rosie gets Oscar’s help to sell life insurance policies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) “The Rusical” is set in a small town where drag is outlawed and underground alliances work together to defeat the anti-drag proponents; musician Orville Peck guest judges.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) The murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright sends shock waves throughout Memphis; insiders discuss new developments in the case.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) An exclusive interview with the woman at the center of a love triangle, murder and arson.

Party Down (Starz at 10:06) Things get weird for the gang after being hired to work a laid-back radio promotion luau in Malibu and decide to do mushrooms together.

Premieres

Agent Elvis (Netflix) The King has traded in the comfort of rock star life to join a secret spy organization and prevent villains from destroying the world.

Class of ’07 (Prime Video) The 2007 class of a girl’s school learns the only thing worse than attending your 10-year high school reunion is a tidal wave stranding you with your classmates on the tip of an island.

Dance 100 (Netflix) Choreographers compete in a street-dance-style competition where they must craft a number using 100 of the world’s best dancers.

Extrapolations (Apple TV Plus) Eight interwoven stories explore the life-altering choices that must be made as the effects of climate change ravage the planet.

Swarm (Prime Video) An obsessed fangirl turns to violence toward her favorite R&B singer in this series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.

Movie

Boston Strangler (Hulu) Reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) breaks the story of the infamous Boston Strangler, and with the help of veteran reporter Jean Cole they challenge the sexism of the time to report on the killings.

Finale

BMF (Starz at 8:03) Before they can chart BMF’s next expansion, Meech and Terry must handle Detective Bryant, Lamar and B-Mickie.

Returning

Great Performances at the Met (PBS at 9) Season 17.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 9) Season 3.

The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Padma Lakshmi.

