What to watch this weekend: ‘Lucky Hank’ premieres

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) A bride returns to Kleinfeld to find a second dress after her fiance vetoed her first pick, so Randy must find the perfect compromise dress. Movies A Winning Team (Hallmark at 8) After a professional soccer player retires, she teams up with a rookie coach to lead her niece's team to the playoffs.

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam (Lifetime at 8) A couple desperate for a child welcomes a surrogate mother into their lives, only to learn she’s after their money.

Sunday

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) A man who woke up behind a dumpster with a gun in his hand claiming amnesia calls on McCall and the team to help uncover what happened the night before.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) A figure from Marge’s past returns to coach her in a bowling tournament.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Mr. Fischoeder challenges Bob to prank him on April Fools’ Day; Tina brings Bob along on her enduring quest to earn her birdwatching badge for ThunderGirls; Louise and Gene attempt to hide their new restaurant game from Linda.

Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Katsumoto will learn his fate at his upcoming hearing; Magnum and Higgins are hired to investigate a man accused by their client of murder; Rick’s suspicions grow.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) Sam Hanna goes undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a drug-dealing gang.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) Red attempts to obtain a fortune locked by a series of clues and complicated by a deadly assassin pursuing the money.

The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) Charlie takes extreme measures at a high-stakes poker game at sea after getting pressure from Daphne; Charlie meets Emma’s family, strengthening their relationship.

Premieres

Lucky Hank (Multiple networks at 9) Bob Odenkirk stars as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr., the English department chairman at an underfunded Pennsylvania college dealing with a midlife crisis.

Marie Antoinette (PBS at 10) An exploration of the life of Marie Antoinette, the 14-year-old girl sent to marry the Dauphin in France and comply with French customs.

Finale

Your Honor (Showtime at 9) Michael reveals shocking information that changes everything; Fia must make a life-altering decision; Big Mo suggests a deal with Jimmy Baxter; Gina makes a move.

Returning

Call the Midwife (PBS at 8) Season 12.

Sanditon on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Season 3.

