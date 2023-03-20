What to watch on Monday: ‘Perry Mason’ continues on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Jordan tries to step up, but Billy's death being used to gain attention for the GAU football program makes him feel trapped in his father's shadow. No one knows what to do about Laura's den-mothering. Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A Charles Schulz "Peanuts" strip from 1965, a Julius Adam II "Kitten Symphony" oil and a Jamie Wyeth portrait of Andy Warhol with his dog are appraised.

Below Deck (Bravo at 8) The St. David starts its final charter of the season. Fraser learns a lesson about not judging a book by its cover when a bodybuilder charter guest boards.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) The Butlers and Johnsons must shelter in place together after a mountain lion gets loose in the area.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Bobby is determined to prove that his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor was murdered, and Buck deals with his trauma.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone and the Bringston tennis team make the biggest decision of the season. The Lions take on their rivals in the conference championship, and Cam seeks out JR to discuss a serious situation. Nate must make a difficult choice.

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team works to solve the murder of a Marine private who seems to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee. Jimmy deals with parenting his teenage daughter, who wants to go on a group date.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) With three weeks to work a case, Perry and Della attempt to build a solid defense for their clients, and Paul looks for leads in the Hooverville.

Independent Lens: Storming Caesars Palace (PBS; check local listings) Activist Ruby Duncan brings together mothers fighting for a universal basic income.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Milius returns to Hawaii while the team pursues a U.S. government target with the assistance of an informant. Tennant and Daniel grapple with Alex’s acceptance into the Naval Academy.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) Dr. Shaun Murphy must learn to work with Dr. Jared Kalu again, who has to start over at St. Bonaventure. Dr. Murphy treats a teen dealing with neurological problems.

Returning

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) Season 7.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Florence Pugh, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Talib Kweli & Madlib.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bob Odenkirk, Melanie Lynskey, Tori Kelly.

