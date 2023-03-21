What to watch on Tuesday: 'Restaurants at the End of the World’ airs on National Geographic

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci (PBS at 8) Anthony S. Fauci, a former chief medical adviser to the president, reflects on his life and career, as well as his work during the covid-19 pandemic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Clark and Chrissy notice a crack in Lois’ facade; Sarah and Jordan experience an awkward encounter; Lana gets a worrisome phone call.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) While traveling back from Austin, Marjan is targeted by a killer.

The Rookie (ABC at 8) Officer Chen, Sgt. Bradford and Juicy team up with the CIA to find Dim.

American Auto (NBC at 8:30) An evening of drinking and employee bonding at Katherine’s house takes a turn when everyone learns that Katherine and Richard are in the middle of a divorce.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Gorga’s luau takes a turn for the worse on the first day at the Jersey Shore; Rachel drops a gossip bomb, which angers Marge; Frank struggles to adapt to Dolores’s new boundaries.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) When robbers steal a diplomatic pouch, Naomi and the Feds work furiously to prevent an international counterfeit scandal; Garza reconnects with a friend from his past; Brendon’s sponsor relapses.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) A high school teacher who helps a student in need puts his reputation in jeopardy.

Premieres

Restaurants at the End of the World (National Geographic at 10) Chef and entrepreneur Kristen Kish travels the world exploring the world’s most remote restaurants; in the first episode, a trek-to-table cuisine at Panama’s Hacienda Mamecillo is explored.

We Lost Our Human (Netflix) In this interactive comedy adventure, audiences guide a dog and cat through a world where all humans have disappeared.

Movie

Imani (BET at 9) An Army lieutenant recovering from amnesia learns she has knowledge of a widespread government conspiracy.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Snook, Preacher Lawson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julie Bowen, Jamie Demetriou, Depeche Mode.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Brendan Hunt, Nicole Byer, Orion Levine.

