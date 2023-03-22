What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ airs on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Cruz is burdened by his new responsibilities; Kidd, Gallo and Carver are caught in the crossfire of a gang war; Herrmann asks Trudy’s help to better Cindy’s mood.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) James spirals when he believes his friends are siding with Raquel; Lala hooks up with a new man; Katie and Scheana argue over a hotel room issue.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Vought takes the stand against drug kingpin Arturo Morales; Voight and the team work to ensure justice prevails when they realize Morales and his associates have compromised a juror.
Snowfall (FX at 10) As Franklin braces for the fallout, Kane wants revenge.
True Lies (CBS at 10) The Omega Sector team seeks out the help of a ruthless contract assassin after an international catastrophe on live TV.
Premieres
Digman! (Comedy Central at 10:30) In this animated comedy, disgraced archaeologist Rip Digman (Andy Samberg) hopes for a comeback with the help of an overachieving student by searching the world for Hammurabi’s Hat.
Miniseries
Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix) The three-part docuseries chronicles the 51-day siege in Waco, Tex., between cult leader David Koresh and the federal government.
Finale
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic at 9) Mariana investigates bare-knuckle fighting.
Returning
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (BET at 9) Season 12.
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 9:30) Season 4.
Late Night
Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Heather McGhee, guest host Al Franken
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Brian Cox, Gaten Matarazzo, Mikaela Shiffrin, Caroline Polachek.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Molly Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Nickel Creek.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo.