What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Halstead and Cuevas work to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder; the staff must work to free a paranoid father trapped in the MRI suite; Tanaka-Reed gets a reality check. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight My 600-Lb. Life (TLC at 8) Patrick’s weight has begun to impact his relationship with his daughter, and if he wants to see her graduate, he must reverse course.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Cruz is burdened by his new responsibilities; Kidd, Gallo and Carver are caught in the crossfire of a gang war; Herrmann asks Trudy’s help to better Cindy’s mood.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) James spirals when he believes his friends are siding with Raquel; Lala hooks up with a new man; Katie and Scheana argue over a hotel room issue.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Vought takes the stand against drug kingpin Arturo Morales; Voight and the team work to ensure justice prevails when they realize Morales and his associates have compromised a juror.

Advertisement

Snowfall (FX at 10) As Franklin braces for the fallout, Kane wants revenge.

True Lies (CBS at 10) The Omega Sector team seeks out the help of a ruthless contract assassin after an international catastrophe on live TV.

Premieres

Digman! (Comedy Central at 10:30) In this animated comedy, disgraced archaeologist Rip Digman (Andy Samberg) hopes for a comeback with the help of an overachieving student by searching the world for Hammurabi’s Hat.

Miniseries

Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix) The three-part docuseries chronicles the 51-day siege in Waco, Tex., between cult leader David Koresh and the federal government.

Finale

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic at 9) Mariana investigates bare-knuckle fighting.

Returning

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (BET at 9) Season 12.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 9:30) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Heather McGhee, guest host Al Franken

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Brian Cox, Gaten Matarazzo, Mikaela Shiffrin, Caroline Polachek.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Molly Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Nickel Creek.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo.

GiftOutline Gift Article