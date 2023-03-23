What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Night Agent’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) After a journalist is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw look into an unpublished report involving a politician. Price and Maroun struggle when their only credible witness is someone awaiting trial for another heinous crime. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Station 19 (ABC at 8) When Tomás’s barbershop catches fire, the team must make a risky call. Diane is pulled back into action with Vic and Carina, and Beckett makes a choice concerning his future.

Walker (CW at 8) Cordell, Cassie, Captain James and Trey realize that Grey Flag’s plans and alliances run deeper than they thought. The Walkers plan for a ceremony, and Cordell deals with losing out on time with his kids.

Animal Control (Fox at 9) Emily and Victoria help Dr. Summers with an alpaca birth, and Frank and Patel visit Frank’s dad.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Addison visits Grey Sloan to welcome Bailey’s new OB/GYN trainees. Maggie’s lung transplant doesn’t go as planned, and Nick and Lucas bond.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) A young widow finds terror on a dating site, and Muncy processes Velasco’s absence.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler searches for who attempted to assassinate a city council candidate. The local precinct captain is reluctant to allow Bell’s team to take the lead, despite Thurman’s orders.

Alaska Daily (ABC at 10:01) Eileen and Roz are offered new career opportunities as they make progress on Gloria’s case. Bob steps outside of his comfort zone, and Austin’s custody agreement goes awry.

Premieres

The Lesson Is Murder (Hulu) Psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and graduate students evaluate the personality traits of convicted murderers and develop psychological profiles.

The Night Agent (Netflix) A low-level FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Returning

City Confidential (A&E at 10:01) Season 8.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) BenDeLaCreme, guest host Al Franken.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kiefer Sutherland, Jimin, Fall Out Boy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

