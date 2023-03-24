What to watch on Friday: ‘Up Here’ premieres on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) After a visiting vet takes a romantic interest in Mayan, she worries she’s destined to continue the long Lopez legacy of cheating. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq, Brayden, Effie and Cane divide up Noma’s product to sell; Lorenzo crafts a plan to keep Monet off his trail when she orders him to find Zeke’s killer; Cane investigates what happened at Mecca’s hangar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) The queens give teachers drag makeovers; musician Hayley Kiyoko guest-judges.

Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) The crew takes a trip to wine-filled Ojai.

American Masters (PBS at 9) Opera singer J’Nai Bridges returns to the stage to perform a tribute to George Floyd; country artist Rissi Palmer works on creating a new album.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) The lead investigator in the case of the murder of world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick speaks out.

Party Down (Starz at 9:01) Lydia plans a promotional event for her new movie as she frets that her daughter missed out on her childhood; Ron attempts to woo a studio PR exec who could make or break Party Down.

Premieres

My Kind of Country (Apple TV Plus) Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for the next big country music superstar in the reality series produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves.

Up Here (Hulu) In this musical series set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love but realize they must each get out of their own ways to find real happiness.

Movies

Reggie (Prime Video) A documentary that provides an intimate view of five-time World Series champion Reggie Jackson.

Returning

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney at 8) Season 3.

Love Is Blind (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:35) Kieran Culkin, Method Man, Jimin.

