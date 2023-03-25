What to watch this weekend: ‘Succession’ returns to HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) A bride already has a backup dress but isn't ready to settle yet; Randy has a blast from the past; a bride gets a taste of her own medicine. Movies A Picture of Her (Hallmark at 8) After a woman becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine cover, she searches for the photographer that took her famous photo.

Every Breath She Takes (Lifetime at 8) An abusive husband dies, freeing his wife from torment until she begins to believe that she’s seeing him at every turn.

Sunday

East New York (CBS at 9) The team investigates the death of the head of a neighborhood barbecue joint with ties to Suarez; Haywood gets a surprise request from her father.

Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Magnum and Higgins investigate when an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s is robbed; the ohana tries to help TC come to terms with past trauma.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) The murder of a judge provides new leads for an unsolved case; when Red’s cooperation with the FBI is revealed, it puts a relationship with a trusted colleague in a precarious position.

The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) Daphne gets the Nicolettis to snag a book of blackmail from a fixer; to ensure Emma’s safety, Charlie put his relationship on the line.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) Fatima and Rountree must work when the team receives a cryptic and pleading message; Kilbride makes a plan to visit his son; Callen proposes that Sam be his best man.

Premieres

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN at 9) Actress Eva Longoria travels across Mexico to enjoy the country’s cuisine.

Rabbit Hole (Paramount Plus) Master of deception John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) is framed for murder by those with the ability to influence and control populations.

Specials

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (CNN at 8) The 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony honors Adam Sandler with special guests Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, and more.

Miniseries

Great Expectations (Hulu) Based on Dickens’ novel of the same name, the miniseries follows orphan Pip as he navigates a dark new world; starring Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead and Matt Berry.

Returning

Succession (HBO at 9) Season 4.

Yellowjackets (Showtime at 9) Season 2.

Barrett-Jackson: Revved Up (FYI at 10) Season 9.

