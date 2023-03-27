What to watch on Monday: ‘The Bachelor’ finale airs on ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

All American (CW at 8) Spencer becomes someone unrecognizable, and Jordan attempts to step into the role of leader. JJ makes a shocking appearance, and Layla warns Patience to beware of her biggest fan.

Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A Mark Twain letter, a ruby and diamond bracelet and a baseball signed by Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner are appraised.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery at 8) The other captains work to close the gap between themselves and the leading team.

Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 9) Darcey and Stacey prepare to launch their new clothing line. Darcey learns some shocking information about the new man in her life, and the twins visit New York City for Stacey’s bachelorette party.

Independent Lens: Hidden Letters (PBS; check local listings) Women in China are connected by the written language of Nushu, a script designed and used only by women.

Rain Dogs (HBO at 10) Costello is finally able to hold a part-time job, but when cracks in the family start to form, their new life begins to fall apart.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben leaps aboard a 1970s passenger jet as a flight attendant and must stop hijackers before the plane crashes into the Atlantic.

Specials

The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration (CBS at 8) Nischelle Turner hosts a celebration of “The Young and the Restless,” packed with interviews and never-before-seen moments.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox at 8) Lenny Kravitz hosts the 10th annual celebration of the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations.

Finale

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Zach introduces Gabi and Kaity to his family, and Jesse Palmer sits down with Zach and his three final women to discuss the conclusion of their journey.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone deals with unexpected obstacles as she prepares for the exhibition match, and JR stands up for Cam. Damon struggles with an important interview and receives advice from an unlikely source.

The Watchful Eye (Freeform at 10) A reckoning ensures the Greybourne will never be the same.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nathan Lane, Dove Cameron, Lil Uzi Vert.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Pine, Dave Burd, the War and Treaty.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lil Nas X, Julie Bowen, Zach Braff, Morvin Splaversby.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jeff Goldblum, Toni Collette, Fred Armisen, Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

