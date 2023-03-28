What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Renovation 911’ premieres on HGTV

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS; check local listings) Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones learn about their ancestors.

Night Court (NBC at 8) The court is overrun with cases from a wedding expo gone awry, and the team tries to help Abby plan her wedding. A wedding planner helps Dan see the finer things in life, and Olivia and Gurgs battle for the title of maid of honor.

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Going against Clark’s wishes, Lois and Chrissy pursue a lead in the Mannheim investigation. Jonathan, Jordan and Nat plan a kind gesture that gets complicated, and Lana, Sarah and Kyle adjust to their new lives.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Tommy faces off against her former employer, and Owen meets a beautiful woman at a fundraiser.

The Rookie (ABC at 8) While investigating kidnappings, the team makes a discovery that hits close to home. Lucy and Tim’s relationship is tested.

Gotham Knights (CW at 9) The Mutant Gang takes hostages at the Founder’s Gala, and the team discovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member. Harvey makes a decision that will affect his future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Questions about Danielle’s brother remain unanswered, and Teresa and Joe share their sides of a family secret. Jackie tests Teresa’s boundaries, and Rachel confronts Danielle for spreading rumors.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) Simone discovers a trail of bodies that points her to a reclusive business tycoon. Laura and Brendon search for who stole evidence, and Carter tries to prove Fortune’s innocence.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) When a white nationalist runs his car into a peaceful demonstration, a survivor decides to personally handle the issue.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) Will becomes the temporary guardian of a young boy who lost his family in a trailer park massacre. Faith’s mom pays her a visit, and Angie deals with incidents from her past.

Premieres

Renovation 911 (HGTV at 9) Sisters and emergency restoration experts Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding remodel homes that have experienced shocking property disasters.

Specials

Mae Martin: SAP (Netflix) In this comedy special, Mae Martin explores topics such as mythical moose encounters and the gender spectrum in “Beauty and the Beast.”

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Nicholas Hoult, Penn & Teller.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Affleck, Nicholas Braun, Chlöe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Owen Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Lior Suchard.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Samberg, Chris O’Dowd, Jessi Klein, Fred Armisen.

