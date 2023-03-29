What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Big Door Prize’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) A film crew documents Marcel and Abrams’s groundbreaking surgery. Archer refuses to ask for help with his kidney issues, and Halstead begins to catch feelings for a co-worker. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Flash (CW at 8) Iris and Nia explore different paths for their lives when they fall into a fever dream, and Barry, Chester, Allegra and Cecile attempt to help them. Khione worries that Mark is turning her into someone else.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Mouch, with help from Gallo and Ritter, builds a firetruck model for the deputy district chief. Brett and Violet help multiple victims with strange symptoms, and Cindy’s chemotherapy results cloud the Herrmann family.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Lisa and Ariana work to throw a surprise bridal shower for Scheana. James is determined to get Ally invited to the wedding, and Raquel and Schwartz take their flirting to the next level. The group takes a trip to celebrate Brock and Scheana.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team finds a pair of suspects with dark personal drama and another potential victim. Burgess makes progress in confronting her trauma.

True Lies (CBS at 10) The team tracks down a hacker with missile codes.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10:01) The meeting between Katherine and Greta’s parents reveals secrets. Maggie returns to a changed workplace, and Rome and Omar make an important decision.

Premieres

Emergency: NYC (Netflix) This docuseries follows New York City’s front-line medical workers while they balance their chaotic jobs and personal lives.

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV Plus) When a mysterious machine that promises to reveal everyone’s true potential appears in their general store, residents begin to rethink their lives.

Unseen (Netflix) A house cleaner desperately searches for her missing husband while dodging a criminal organization that is bringing up tragedies from the past.

Wellmania (Netflix) Human train wreck Liv must rethink her lifestyle after a major health scare, catapulting her into a wellness journey.

Returning

Riverdale (CW at 9) Season 7.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Princess Nokia, guest host John Leguizamo.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Bacon, Jay Pharoah, Coco Jones.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Taron Egerton, Jay Chandrasekhar.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman, Ali Wong, Stray Kids

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Jimmie Allen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Scott, Jeff Tweedy, Wilco, Fred Armisen.

