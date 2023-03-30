What to watch on Thursday: ‘Unstable’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw are shocked to find Price at the crime scene of a murdered public defender, and his involvement in the trial ends up compromising the case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Station 19 (ABC at 8) The team gets a call from an influencer’s live stream, which sends them to an unusual rescue; unfortunately for Travis, his mayoral campaign takes off; Ben treats a patient with a shocking diagnosis.

Walker (CW at 8) The Texas Rangers and the Walkers must deal with Grey Flag’s plans and grapple with the fact that everything was a lie.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Missy steals her dad’s vehicle and runs away with her pal Paige.

Animal Control (Fox at 9) Frank and Victoria search for a peacock; Emily and Patel help Shred.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) After the shocking events at the clinic, the hospital is put on lockdown, and the doctors must split up to attempt to save lives; Maggie finds herself in trouble with Winston; Jules’s roommate shows up.

Advertisement

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) While searching for a subject who drugs women’s drinks in crowded bars, the SVU is led to Muncy’s brother; Churlish does something dangerous to impress Benson.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The decades-old remains of a young girl are discovered in Lake Mead, and Max Roby promises the girl’s mother that the team will get her daughter justice.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Mariana makes her return to Speckulate; when a friend from her past returns, Davia evaluates her next career move; Luca struggles to stay afloat in his first professional dance class; Malika attempts to find a work-life balance that works for her.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) A father searching for his son helps Stabler uncover a human trafficking operation; Bell’s investigation is interrupted by a high-powered politician.

Premieres

Unstable (Netflix) Starring real-life father and son Rob Lowe, left, and John Owen Lowe, a man must save his eccentric biotech entrepreneur father and his company from sure ruin.

Movies

Rooming With Danger (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A recently heartbroken young professional believes she’s found a perfect living arrangement until she becomes the object of someone’s obsession.

Finale

Alaska Daily (ABC at 10:01) As rumors of a new Alaskan newspaper emerge, the team investigates its possible new competition and what it might mean for the future of local news; Eileen and Roz listen to Gloria and work to find their lead before an innocent person is locked up.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), guest host John Leguizamo.

Advertisement

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim, Parker McCollum.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Weyes Blood.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Brett Goldstein, Daniel Caesar.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Dustin Nickerson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taron Egerton, Maude Apatow, Fred Armisen.

GiftOutline Gift Article