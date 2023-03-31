What to watch on Friday: ‘Tetris’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) The final queens work on a remix of RuPaul’s song “Blame It On The Edit,” recording their own verses and creating an out-of-this-world music video. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Nicky and Noah find out their dad is dating someone; Anthony and Fay plant-sit for Wyatt; Sherm dates a mother.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) The parents of Kristin Smart speak out after the sentencing of their daughter’s killer.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) After an investigator suspects Jake of being a serial arsonist, Bode and the crew investigate the case themselves.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) When a college student is killed after being stalked, people raise questions about whether the university failed to protect her.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie discovers that one of Eddie’s close friends may be using their restaurant as a drug front; Erin is accused of instigating the suicide of a former colleague; Danny and Baez must sort through various descriptions of the same suspect.

Premieres

The Great American Joke Off (CW at 9:30) Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, the comedy-based show features multiple rounds where the teams attempt to make the audience laugh as much as possible.

Advertisement

The Power (Prime Video) Teen girls suddenly and strangely develop the ability to electrocute people, starting with a tingle in the collarbones and leading to a complete reversal of power balance; based on Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel.

Specials

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (PBS at 9) Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is given the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Movies

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix) In a sequel to the 2019 film, Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston), now private detectives, find themselves at the center of an international investigation when a friend is abducted.

Rye Lane (Hulu) Two recently heartbroken 20-somethings connect during a day in South London when they help each other deal with their nightmare exes.

Tetris (Apple TV Plus) Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers the game Tetris in 1988 and travels to the Soviet Union to join forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses.

Returning

The UnXplained (History at 9) Season 5.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Season 12.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas, Maisie Peters.

GiftOutline Gift Article