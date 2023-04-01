What to watch this weekend: 2023 CMT Music Awards air on CBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Personal trainer Jessica wants a dress that will allow her to show off her muscular back; Marie-Therese is looking for the perfect wedding dress, despite her single status; Ryleigh's mom has a list of demands before she allows her daughter to walk down the aisle.

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Writer and actor Quinta Brunson hosts and Lil Yachty performs.

Specials

ACL Presents: Americana 21st Annual Honors (PBS at 8) Austin City Limits returns to Nashville with a broadcast featuring highlights from the 21st annual Americana Honors.

Movies

Love in the Maldives (Hallmark at 8) A travel writer on assignment meets a guide who wants to give her the adventure she’s looking for in the Conrad Maldives.

Sunday

Lucky Hank (AMC at 9) A storage pod full of Hank’s father’s belonging arrive at his house, sending him into a spiral; budget-cut rumors swirl around the university.

Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Magnum and Rick make a discovery in the case of Capt. Greene; Higgins and TC venture to Maui to help a billionaire find the owner of a drone that’s been annoying him; Shammy helps Kumu after an event at La Mariana.

Succession (HBO at 9) Shiv, Kendall and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy’s play on the Matsson deal when Shiv realizes that Tom is working Logan’s strategy; Logan offers a pep talk to the ATN newsroom and chooses to outsource a difficult conversation.

HouseBroken (Fox at 9:30) Honey puts the group in jeopardy while attempting to stop Diablo’s fear of basement monsters; Chico and the Gray One follow Kevin onto a plane to find out why Kevin always leaves Chico.

Marie Antoinette (PBS at 10) The royal family goes on holiday, and Marie Antoinette discovers du Barry’s plan to welcome Provence’s betrothed.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) After Dr. Laken Perillos returns to join Wujing’s crusade against Red, a task force member is put in danger.

The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) Birdie reaches out to a past love to help the family steal a painting; Emma deals with the consequences of Charlie’s admission and must deal with conflicts of interest at the CIA.

Specials

2023 CMT Music Awards (CBS at 8) Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the fan-voted awards show at Austin’s Moody Center; performers include Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

Returning

Uncensored (TV One at 10) Season 6.

