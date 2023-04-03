What to watch on Monday: ‘Quantum Leap’ finale airs on NBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A 1941 Rolls-Royce Wraith center caps and certificate, 1934 all-American basketball team autographs and a Maynard Dixon oil painting are appraised. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery at 8) After a long struggle, Kye Kelley and his team from NOLA make moves on the street.

Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 9) Tensions flare between Georgi and Michael Benz during Stacey’s bachelorette party; Stacey talks to Florian about his controlling tendencies; the twins get upsetting news about their dad’s health.

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) The teams design their exterior spaces during a particularly snow-heavy week; Ty tries to get everyone in the sporting mood.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) A fight during a dinner causes a rift between Lindsay and Danielle; a new man comes into the house; everyone prepares to celebrate Kyle’s 40th birthday.

Rain Dogs (HBO at 10) Costello confronts her past demons before returning to see Selby; Gloria gets shocking news.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A patient who comes in with persistent and lingering covid symptoms learns she may be dealing with something harder to treat; Andrews and Villanueva deal with the hierarchy at the hospital and its impact on their relationship.

Premiere

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape (Oxygen at 9) Psychiatrist Al Carlisle shares his never-before-heard recorded interviews with killers like Ted Bundy, Arthur Gary Bishop, Hi-Fi Killers and Manny Cortez.

Movie

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu) This documentary provides insight into the life of actor and model Brooke Shields, who goes from a sexualized young girl to a woman who has taken control of her power.

Finales

Spring Baking Championship (Food at 9) The final three contestants must put on an Easter party; the bakers create a display of chocolate, cake and a cocktail-inspired dessert in hopes of winning the golden Easter egg.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben’s leap takes him closer to home than expected; the team prepares for the final showdown with Leaper X as they fight for the future of the Quantum Leap project and their lives.

Returning

La Frontera With Pati Jinich (PBS; check local listings) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems, Chvrches.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, the cast of “Ted Lasso,” Davido.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Ruston Kelly, Brann Dailor.

