What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Redefined: J.R. Smith’ airs on Prime Video

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS; check local listings) Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley discover their lost roots.

FBI: International (CBS at 8) The abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a terror threat in New York.

Night Court (NBC at 8) Abby’s meeting with the New York City district attorney is crashed by Dan, and Gurgs helps Neil with his confidence.

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Lois finds herself in the middle of a tough conversation between Clark and John Henry. Kyle tries to mediate for Sarah and Lana, and Jonathan and Candice’s dad have a heated discussion.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) The team races to save a woman with an arrow in her head. Wyatt shares surprising news with Judd, and Mateo comes to regret helping a family member in need.

FBI (CBS at 9) Remy is called in to help Scola find the terrorists believed to be responsible for the imminent attack in New York.

Gotham Knights (CW at 9) Turner and Harper look into a potential connection between Bruce Wayne’s death and the mysterious death of a lawyer. Carrie and Duela head to a nursing home to question Eunice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Paul insists that Dolores needs to set boundaries with Frank. Melissa and Teresa disagree on Louie’s involvement in their family issues. Dolores and Jennifer extend olive branches at lunch.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) After the death of his mother, a young man must make a decision when it appears that his disabled brother is being abused in his new group home.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The FBI teams rally together to hunt down the terrorists who are plotting to destroy a major New York landmark.

Special

My Name Is Mo’Nique (Netflix) Comic Mo’Nique performs a special where she touches on racist teachers and warnings from her grandmother.

Miniseries

Redefined: J.R. Smith (Prime Video) This four-part docuseries follows NBA champion J.R. Smith as he gets a college education and pursues his passion for golf.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keegan-Michael Key, Richard Branson, Blondshell.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, a performance by the Broadway cast of “New York, New York.”

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jason Bateman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Judd Winick, Brann Dailor.

