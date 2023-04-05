What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Dave’ returns to FXX

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Dr. Song launches her pilot program. Archer disagrees with Charles regarding a patient faking paralysis, and Archer treats a pregnant patient with a heart condition. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Conners (ABC at 8) After accidentally sending a rude message in the family group chat, Louise beefs with Becky.

The Flash (CW at 8) A mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Chester opens up to Allegra, which makes things awkward between them, and Khione reunites with an old Team Flash friend.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam discovers an item in Pop-Pop’s old apartment and realizes they may be more alike than he thought. Erica and Geoff hunt for solitude.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Gregory is named educator of the year. Janine helps a difficult student, and it’s revealed that Barbara hasn’t completed her teaching requirements.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A familiar face returns to serve with Kidd on a special task force. Mouch and Capp work to keep Tony safe as he gets close to breaking the CFD’s perfect attendance record. Gallo clashes with a family member.

Riverdale (CW at 9) Archie is determined to take Veronica to the dance, and Betty is confused by Kevin’s lack of interest in taking things to the next level. Jughead goes after Pep Comics.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) A crime brings the team one step closer to the Beck family and their deadly ideology. Ruzek makes progress with infiltrating the Becks.

True Lies (CBS at 10) The Tasker family takes a trip to Mexico for Harry’s annual computer sales family retreat, an ongoing cover for his real job as a spy.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10:01) Gary tackles his first Father’s Day as a new dad and his first without his own father. Eddie has an emergency, and Rome searches for a good place for Walter.

Premiere

The Crossover (Disney Plus) Based on the novel of the same name, Josh Bell narrates how he and his brother, Jordan, came of age on and off the basketball court.

Returning

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Season 9.

Growing Belushi (Discovery at 9:01) Season 3.

Dave (FXX at 10) Season 3.

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Cedric the Entertainer, guest host Roy Wood Jr.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:35) Matt Damon, Cecily Strong, Rema.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Pratt, Ali Wong, the Hold Steady, Brann Dailor.

