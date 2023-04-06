What to watch on Thursday: ‘Beef’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Animal Control (Fox at 9) While on a call, Victoria and Patel run into fish and game officers. Dispatch sends out a report of an aggressive attack dog on the loose.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Maggie, Amelia, Owen and Blue must examine their own biases when an injured bull rider comes to the hospital. Simone unsuccessfully searches for a maid of honor, and Mika does something drastic to pay down her student debt.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) A construction tycoon interferes with the SVU investigation affecting her family. Carisi has difficulty getting an indictment after the complainant backs down.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Mariana must make a big decision, and Joaquin wonders whether Jenna is ready to bring Silas to justice. Alice grows impatient with her fellow writers.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) The task force uncovers a robbery scheme targeting gay men.
Premieres
Celebrity Prank Wars (E at 10) Actors Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon take their love of pranking to the next level in this series that will feature two celebrities pranking each other.
Beef (Netflix) Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star as two strangers brought together by a road rage incident that reveals their darkest impulses.
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount Plus) Four outcasts decide to have fun on their own terms.
Special
Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph (ABC at 10:01) Diane Sawyer talks with actor Jeremy Renner about the details of his life-threatening accident on New Year’s Day, as well as his recovery.
Movie
Murder at Blackthorne Manor (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman who creates murder-mystery parties at the famous Blackthorne Manor has her life turned upside down when the owner of the manor turns up dead.
Returning
Celebrity Game Face (E at 9) Season 4.
Late Night
Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Jerry Craft, guest host Roy Wood Jr.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Molly Shannon, Ramón Rodríguez, Sophie Buddle.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristin Chenoweth, Brann Dailor.