What to watch on Friday: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ premieres on Hulu

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) George and Rosie blame Mayan and Quinten's parenting for Chance getting into a fight at school; Rosie goes to therapy and learns George isn't the source of all of her problems.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8:02) The Tejadas and Davis figure out how to handle Whitman; Dru, with the help of a family friend, sets up a risky deal.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team works to find priceless jewels stolen in a deadly armored truck heist; Hondo’s mother visits.

Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Sherm agrees to help Wyatt roast; Noah attempts to rectify a situation with a frustrated customer; Nicky dates someone who talks in their sleep.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) The crews respond to the scene of a crash involving a train carrying illicit cargo; a train hopper assists injured passengers.

Great Performances (PBS at 9) The evolution of tango music and composer Astor Piazzolla’s work is explored.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank and the team clash when one of the team members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation; Jamie and Danny work together to investigate carjackings involving one of Danny’s informants.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) An open marriage, a secret affair and a murder plot are the subjects of this episode.

Premieres

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu) Kathryn Hahn stars as a struggling writer who takes a position as an anonymous advice columnist, which allows her to process her own story and help her readers.

Miniseries

Transatlantic (Netflix) Based on the true story of two Americans who, with help from their allies, formed a rescue operation in France to help artists, writers and others flee the country during World War II.

Movie

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (Apple TV Plus) This documentary provides an inside look at the tumultuous life and career of tennis star Boris Becker, with interviews from tennis greats such as John McEnroe and Björn Borg.

Returning

Music Box (HBO at 8) Season 2.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Discovery at 9) Season 6.

Art21: Art in the Twenty-First Century (PBS at 10) Season 11.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:35) Chlöe Bailey, the Jonas Brothers, Josh “The Foodie Magician” Beckerman.

