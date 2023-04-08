What to watch this weekend: The Beach Boys salute airs on CBS

(All times Eastern.)
Movies
The Professional Bridesmaid (Hallmark at 8) A professional bridesmaid helps the mayor’s daughter keep her wedding on track until an ambitious local reporter starts snooping for a scoop.
Returning
Houses With History (HGTV at 8) Season 2.
Sunday
Lucky Hank (AMC at 9) With firing rumors circulating, the professors turn to the union while Hank tries a different approach; Lily has an interview with a New York prep school.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 9) The girls have a strange hangover; Shauna experiences the thrill of car rentals; Misty goes on the water; the Yellowjackets throw a baby shower.
The Blacklist (NBC at 10) The Freelancer’s return reveals a conspiracy involving a local photographer; Ressler meets a milestone.
The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) Charlie becomes Emma’s latest CIA asset and must spy on Daphne while they attend an event together, leaving Emma jealous; Leo tells Birdie the real reason Simon abandoned her and Ollie.
Specials
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys (CBS at 8) This special honors the career of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients the Beach Boys; performers include Andy Grammer, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Jim James and John Legend.
Miniseries
Catching Lightning (Showtime at 8) A four-part docudrama that chronicles how “Lightning” Lee Murray fought his way into the UFC and nearly pulled off one of the largest bank robberies in history.
Finale
Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) The final chefs go head-to-head in a faceoff for the belt, $100,000 prize and title.
Returning
48 Hours on ID (ID at 10) Season 19.