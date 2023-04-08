What to watch this weekend: The Beach Boys salute airs on CBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Randy and current and past Kleinfeld Bridal consultants trade stories about their favorite surprises, memorable weddings, touching moments and celebrity encounters. Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Actress Molly Shannon hosts, and the Jonas Brothers perform. Premieres Totally Weird and Funny (CW at 9) Hosts Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper and Noah Matthews scour the internet to find the funniest or weirdest clip of the week.

Movies

The Professional Bridesmaid (Hallmark at 8) A professional bridesmaid helps the mayor’s daughter keep her wedding on track until an ambitious local reporter starts snooping for a scoop.

Returning

Houses With History (HGTV at 8) Season 2.

Sunday

Lucky Hank (AMC at 9) With firing rumors circulating, the professors turn to the union while Hank tries a different approach; Lily has an interview with a New York prep school.

Advertisement

Yellowjackets (Showtime at 9) The girls have a strange hangover; Shauna experiences the thrill of car rentals; Misty goes on the water; the Yellowjackets throw a baby shower.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) The Freelancer’s return reveals a conspiracy involving a local photographer; Ressler meets a milestone.

The Company You Keep (ABC at 10) Charlie becomes Emma’s latest CIA asset and must spy on Daphne while they attend an event together, leaving Emma jealous; Leo tells Birdie the real reason Simon abandoned her and Ollie.

Specials

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys (CBS at 8) This special honors the career of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients the Beach Boys; performers include Andy Grammer, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Jim James and John Legend.

Miniseries

Catching Lightning (Showtime at 8) A four-part docudrama that chronicles how “Lightning” Lee Murray fought his way into the UFC and nearly pulled off one of the largest bank robberies in history.

Finale

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) The final chefs go head-to-head in a faceoff for the belt, $100,000 prize and title.

Returning

48 Hours on ID (ID at 10) Season 19.

GiftOutline Gift Article