This episode contains spoilers for the third episode of “Succession” Season 4. He died in a prison of his own making: in the bathroom, mostly off-screen, surrounded by toadies, up in the air. No one he loved was there. I’m speaking, of course, of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the cruel, irascible scion and patriarch of HBO’s “Succession” who created a conservative media empire on the cusp of getting a fascist elected president.

We have watched him dangle the keys to the kingdom in front of his children for 3½ seasons, watched them audition for his favor, watched them fail. We have seen Logan toy with them, traumatize them and cloak his own disinclination to give power away in disappointment with their inadequacies. (Though they are inadequate.)

Logan was never going to abandon the throne. His theoretical death has therefore long been the HBO show’s raison d’etre, even if it became increasingly unthinkable over the course of its crisp but repetitive seasons.

On Sunday, the black comedy — or funny drama — finally broke out of its cyclical pattern wherein the Roy children try to depose their billionaire dad (who easily defeats them) by taking the step we always knew it had to. The result, wryly titled “Connor’s Wedding,” was a fascinating and brutal piece of television. Not because Logan was a good man (he was appalling), and not because his children were good, either (they are appalling), but because we watched the Roy kids’ emotional universe capsize around them. They have only ever oriented themselves around their father. The world as he defined it is what they understood the world to be.

It’s established by now that Logan’s psychological abuse emotionally deformed his children beyond repair. They all understand that they need to be “killers” to deserve his respect. Because he scorned every softer demonstration of tender feeling (except for the roastings), they vied for his approval in a kind of cutthroat Kabuki, performing love — and hope for his approval — through vicious power plays.

They failed, of course. And because his children couldn’t be killers, Logan seemed immortal. He just kept winning, until it seemed like winning was all he could do. So his children’s shock in “Connor’s Wedding” is our shock: Having watched Logan recover from what appeared to be a debilitating stroke in the first season, we had come to believe, along with them (subconsciously, at least), that he was no longer at risk. He’d defied death itself.

But, in what looks in hindsight like a crafty bait-and-switch, the show actually led with Logan’s fragility. The very first words spoken on “Succession” are, “Where am I?” They are spoken by Logan, immersing us — for perhaps the only time in the show’s run — in the billionaire’s own perspective. And it is not brilliant; it is hazy, disoriented, lost.

Logan’s thinking eventually becomes so opaque and inaccessible to his children (and to viewers) that we align with them in finding him not only threatening but also somehow omniscient. His pronouncements seem oracular, his verdicts correct. But in the pilot, Logan is an addled old man stumbling down the dark hallways of his new home until his wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), tracks him down and switches the light on to reveal him confused and peeing on the carpet.

“Sorry,” he mumbles.

This, too, is misleading.

Logan does not apologize again, not really, until the end of last week’s episode, when he finally does so during a vexed confrontation in which three of his children, for once, have leverage. (They want to make him ask tech CEO Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard, to pay even more than agreed for the firm that they had each once hoped to run as Logan’s successor, but that he instead decided to sell.)

“Look,” Logan says to Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), as they hold the line. “I don’t do apologies. But if it means so much to you, then sorry.” As concessions go, this one is both massive and vague, too baldly strategic to produce a real reconciliation. “There’s nothing you could say to me now that I would ever believe,” Shiv says. (Understandably: Logan lured her away from a successful career in politics by promising her the top job and reneged. He is now helping her husband, Tom, who betrayed her to Logan, divorce her using the same cutthroat tactics he used on her mother.) Sorry for what, Roman wants to know.

As the children try to get their father to get specific (interpersonally) and cling to their guns (businesswise), the paterfamilias delivers his last withering verdict on his progeny’s characters and abilities: “I love you, but you are not serious people.”

The unusual mildness of the insult in the Roy universe (and the uncharacteristic use of the word “love”) makes this pronouncement devastating.

His assessment isn’t fair. But it is true. The Roys aren’t serious people. They’re clearly punishing their father for psychologically brutalizing them by making him ask a billionaire for more money so they can “beat” their dad by overpaying for Pierce. But that unseriousness is Logan’s fault! Not even generally. Specifically. Logan was the one mixing up love and business during this conflict. He prefaced a business negotiation with an emotional sop he knew his kids desperately wanted.

They resist. He collapses. And that’s when you might feel a twinge of deja vu. Because this has all happened before.

Logan’s first life-threatening event also occurred in the air — on a helicopter that time — when Shiv and Roman (and Con, sort of) first played hardball with their dad. It was in the pilot: Logan wanted them to add Marcia to the family trust and give her his board seat upon his death — a business decision he framed, manipulatively, as the only birthday present he wanted. “Our position is this doesn’t quite work for us at present,” Shiv says to Logan. “Are you f---ing joking?” Logan says. Then he has a stroke.

“I would love to help,” Shiv tells Logan shortly before he collapses, clearly parroting back what he’s taught her. “But why would I? I’m giving away power. Why would I do that?”

Sunday’s episode is therefore the second time Shiv and the others confront him face to face, and the second time his system can’t take it. At long last, the kids whose dad wanted them to be killers finally arguably are: Their dad died on a mission they sent him on. And it shreds them. Their desperation when they hear Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) repeat that Logan is “sick” on the plane is palpable, as is their denial, expressed partly through impotent stabs at asserting power in ways Logan might choose. (“I can’t have that,” Shiv says. “Who’s in charge?” Kendall says.) They cling pathetically to Tom’s gentle refrain that they’re “still” doing chest compressions.

The viewer can’t help but suffer with them, even as the episode scrupulously reminds you of precisely how awful Logan was and remains. While Logan is getting CPR, his oldest son, Connor (Alan Ruck), is spiraling over the cake at his wedding — which Logan never even pretended he’d attend — because cake is what he was given when his father had his mother locked up.

It’s a testament to Cox’s abilities that his character starts off urinating on the carpet, dies in the bathroom and still feels like a god. For his kids, Logan wasn’t just the antagonist; he was the protagonist, too — and the battlefield, and the spoils. He defined the parameters of their world. “He made you a playground, and you think it’s the whole world,” Marcia said to Shiv (in another wedding episode that also ends in a death).

That wasn’t fair. But it was true.

