What to watch on Monday: ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ returns to Bravo

Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) Idaho state gems and gold nuggets, 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards and 1826 portraits attributed to the Guilford County Limner are appraised.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin searches for the perfect birthday gift for Tina, and Gemma plans to get VIP tickets to "The Talk" for her school's fundraiser.

Spring Baking Championship (Food at 8) Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to make soda shop cupcakes and extra shaggy cakes.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Emergencies erupt at a spin class and a hair salon. A husband and wife find themselves in an awkward position, and Buck discovers new cognitive abilities. Hen and Karen find out that Denny is in contact with his biological father.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola opens up about her past to Dele, and Bob tries to connect with Douglas.

Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 9) Georgi’s revelation shakes up Stacey’s rehearsal dinner. Darcey makes a choice that could affect her relationship with Zach, and rising tensions between Stacey and Florian threaten their wedding day.

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates a Navy lieutenant accused of trying to murder her husband. Kasie deals with a possible medical issue.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Kyle celebrates his 40th birthday. Things heat up between Kory and Sam, and Lindsay and Danielle discuss their problems. Craig makes a revelation to Paige.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Tennant interrogates a suspect during his helicopter transfer, but when it crashes, she must save herself and the other passengers.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Drs. Andrews and Lim disagree over how to treat a patient split almost in half. Dr. Glassman offers fatherly advice to Dr. Murphy as they wait for news about Glassman’s recent tests.

Returning

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Season 4.

Finale

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) Everyone races to finish their houses. A winner is named, and the teams finally see each other’s homes.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Brian Cox, Keri Russell.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jeremy Renner, Metallica.

