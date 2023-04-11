What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ airs on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The team works to find the kidnapped deputy commander of an Air National Guard base, as well as stolen ammunition. Scola worries for his safety. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Night Court (NBC at 8) A tech entrepreneur in court is trying to sway Dan and others to get in on the ground floor of the next billion-dollar idea. Abby finds out that the young CEO has a history of fraud.

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Clark and Gen. Lane struggle with giving Lois space to make her own decisions. Lana and Sarah encounter an old friend at the diner, and Natalie gets a surprise visitor.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) The team sets up chaperoned dates to help Marjan enter the dating world. A pregnant woman lashes out when she suspects her husband is cheating on her.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The crew ventures to Vienna to investigate an acid attack on a rising American prima ballerina, and Smitty gets troubling intel.

Gotham Knights (CW at 9) Turner and the team work to take down the Court of Owls and are led to a mobster family. Carrie and Stephanie prepare for a luncheon at Gotham Academy, and Harvey goes to a psychiatrist.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) A teacher going through a divorce is arrested under suspicious circumstances.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team rushes to find two missing college students after their roommate’s older brother becomes connected to a homicide that occurred in their dorm room. Hana loses focus after meeting someone online.

Premiere

Am I Being Unreasonable? (Hulu) In this dark comedy thriller, Nic (Daisy May Cooper) is grieving a loss she can’t share with anyone, but the arrival of Jen (Selin Hizli) causes Nic’s secrets to bubble to the surface.

Special

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (Netflix) Comic Leanne Morgan shares tales about her life as a wife, mother and lover of Jell-O salad.

Returning

My Grandparents’ War (PBS; check local listings) Season 2.

The Wall (NBC at 9) Season 5.

Weakest Link (NBC at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.).

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Inhaler.

