What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Single Drunk Female’ returns to Freeform

(All times Eastern.)
NOVA (PBS; check local listings) Americans use old and new solutions to fight against extreme weather, including rainstorms, fires and droughts.
Riverdale (CW at 9) Veronica organizes a kissing party after a sex-ed lesson leaves the group perplexed. While trying to help out Ethel, Jughead lands himself in trouble.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Scheana and Brock marry in Cancún, Mexico, and James and Katie deal with their feelings when their exes hook up with each other. Lisa tries to solve Tom’s problems, and Lala confronts Raquel.
Dave (FXX at 10) The tour continues in Atlanta, and an encounter with Rick Ross snowballs into something that requires the full attention of Dave and GaTa.
Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin tries to get back his stolen money.
True Lies (CBS at 10) The team must work with Gib’s estranged father when a domestic terrorist organization takes over a weapons manufacturing plant.
Specials
Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks (Netflix) Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to discuss topics such as marriage and mental health.
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Hulu) The award ceremony honors different media organizations’ representations of the LGBTQ+ community.
Miniseries
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix) A look at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, with footage, reenactments and interviews.
Returning
Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steven Yeun, Joan Baez.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Quinta Brunson, Metallica.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Schwartz, Betty Gilpin, Ken Jeong, Reggie Watts.