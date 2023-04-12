What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Single Drunk Female’ returns to Freeform

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Nature (PBS; check local listings) This docuseries episode explores Costa Rica’s biodiversity through its hummingbirds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Beverly learns about the complicated world of adult relationships when she opens herself up to dating. Barry finds a new passion. Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine’s plans for a solo Memorial Day weekend are changed when her mother arrives asking for help. After noticing that his colleagues are small-talk superstars, Gregory realizes that he needs to work on his people skills.

NOVA (PBS; check local listings) Americans use old and new solutions to fight against extreme weather, including rainstorms, fires and droughts.

Riverdale (CW at 9) Veronica organizes a kissing party after a sex-ed lesson leaves the group perplexed. While trying to help out Ethel, Jughead lands himself in trouble.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Scheana and Brock marry in Cancún, Mexico, and James and Katie deal with their feelings when their exes hook up with each other. Lisa tries to solve Tom’s problems, and Lala confronts Raquel.

Dave (FXX at 10) The tour continues in Atlanta, and an encounter with Rick Ross snowballs into something that requires the full attention of Dave and GaTa.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin tries to get back his stolen money.

True Lies (CBS at 10) The team must work with Gib’s estranged father when a domestic terrorist organization takes over a weapons manufacturing plant.

Specials

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks (Netflix) Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to discuss topics such as marriage and mental health.

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Hulu) The award ceremony honors different media organizations’ representations of the LGBTQ+ community.

Miniseries

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix) A look at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, with footage, reenactments and interviews.

Returning

Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steven Yeun, Joan Baez.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Quinta Brunson, Metallica.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Schwartz, Betty Gilpin, Ken Jeong, Reggie Watts.

